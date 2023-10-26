3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 27, 2023

Little steps can conquer a mountain. That's the theme of today, on October 27, 2023. It's urging us not to let the big goals scare us into procrastination or getting cold feet. It's better to focus on the little steps and take it one day at a time.

Of course, three zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from this wisdom — namely, Leo, Aries and Virgo. With Moon conjunct North Node in Aries standing out as the main astrological influence, there's power in facing your fears today and finding your inner strength and courage, no matter your zodiac sign. You may even discover a hidden talent since Aries North Node energy specializes in that.

Moon in Aries opposite Sun and Mercury in Scorpio is also being highlighted today. So, there's a need to find a balance between courage and patience.

After all, your heart may tell you to confess your feelings to someone right away, but if your intuition warns you against being so hasty, you will benefit from listening to the latter. Many people turn off potential partners by coming on too strong when the other is not ready.

Also, the energy today is good for spending time with your friends and having fun outdoors. Since Halloween is right around the corner, there are a lot of places to explore now that are fun and thrilling. Who knows? Your local pumpkin patch may have a special event going on for cosplayers and fans.

Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 27, 2023.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, be prepared for an absolutely extraordinary day! You can do no wrong here, especially if you are in a leadership position of some kind or are the unofficial leader in your friends' group. The more you trust yourself, the better things will turn out. So pay attention to your intuition and don't second-guess it.

With Venus in Virgo and Venus sextile Ceres in Scorpio as your primary astrological influences today, your blessings will come from people who are one step ahead of you. It can irk you a little since most of them will be in your peer group, but if you drop the defenses, you may make new friends, too. Or, find yourself invited to a cultural celebration you haven't experienced before (thus opening yourself up to new ideas and inspiration).

Those of you who are in a long-term relationship can channel this beautiful energy into your love life, too. Plan something sweet for your partner and then surprise them. Don't make it too flashy! Virgo energy's blessings lie in the details — like an intricately carved art piece you can look at for hours.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the need for patience is being highlighted for you today. That's not a bad thing! You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason, after all. Holding yourself back will make you ten times more efficient in the near future and help you escape unwanted dealings. The latter refers to both social acquaintances and sales personnel who may waste your time or bring bad energy with them.

With North Node conjunct Moon in Aries lighting up the sky today, your wishes are the universe's command. So find some quiet time, close your eyes and make a wish while holding your hands over your heart. You will set off a chain of events in your near future that will bring you tremendous joy and cheer. (Christmas wishes count too!)

Also, the energy today is great for connecting with your family members. So give them a call, make plans for the weekend or the next week and catch up. Friends of the heart count, too, especially if they are new moms or pregnant.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, know the lay of the land today. You are about to enter a highly productive phase of life where your decisions will bring joy to not just you but also others. For some of you, the only folks who your good fortune will influence will be your family. Others who have a bigger reach can set off a new trend or do a lot of good for a wider community.

Venus conjunct Lilith in Virgo is your main astrological driver today. So lean into your intuitive side to help you manifest your wishes and intentions. You may find yourself getting unconventional ideas this way, but you won't regret implementing them. After all, every new chapter feels alien until it doesn't.

Also, the energy today is really good for socializing, especially in places where you can meet a lot of new people. So whether that's a spooky party, a carnival for singles or something else, bring a plus one with you and let fate surprise you as the night progresses.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.