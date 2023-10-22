The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On October 23

The tarot horoscope for October 23, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs when the Sun is in Scorpio. The one-card pull will predict your day on Monday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Don't rush the process, Aries. Time is needed to get things done exactly as they are intended to. Fear is often the driver of urgency. If it's meant to be, it will be. Relax and let the blessings unfold in their own time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Who can you trust? The Moon tarot card reveals a sense of insecurity creeping up in your life. You may find it hard to let your guards down. Rather than allow negative emotions to plague you, decide to secure what you can. Trust can be given freely or held back. In the end, it depends on how others decide to manage it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The gifts you receive from the universe are meant for you to share with others. What's a gift if it's only just for you? The beauty of abundance is to see how gifts keep rejuvenating themselves.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Intuition can only take you so far. You need facts to match up with what your gut instincts are telling you. It's not enough to take things on face value today. Believe and have faith, but verify and vet what you're being told.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Do you see yourself as a leader? The High Priestess indicates that you have people in your life who see you as a type of motherly person or spiritual leader that loves and dotes on people in a caring and nurturing way. It's your kindness that people find compelling right now. It's what draws attention to you and gives people a sense that you are the go-to person for advice.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

All good and bad things must come to an end, and that's what makes life so precious and beautiful. You are about to enter a new chapter of life. This is your blank page. You get to write a new story that is filled with life, hope, and happiness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Life is good! If you're going through a tough patch right now, this tarot card indicates that your relationship is about to take a turn for the better. Understanding can be produced from hardship. You may find it easier to believe in each other because you've made it through tough times as a team. Life is looking up.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Luck often arrives when you least expect it to. Your job is simply to work as hard as you can to reach your goal. As long as you are doing the work, the universe will not only bring you an opportunity, but you are officially ready for it. You can run with the gusto because you've been preparing all this time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You're unsure. It's normal to wonder if the grass is greener on the other side. But uncertainty about a person may also mean that things aren't right. You have to analyze if your curiosity about others means you're not into the one you're with now — and never will be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Why quit? It's easy to talk yourself out of a challenge when things are hard and not going the way that you want them to. But be sure that's what you want to do. If the dream meant something to you before, why doesn't it now? If you're going to stop trying be sure it's for the right reasons.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Your life, and everything you do, shines, Aquarius. The Sun is about having a positive attitude and finding the silver lining in the middle of the storm. You can allow a problem to tear your relationship apart when things happen or use this experience to bring you closer.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You may need to hear an opinion from an outsider. An unbiased person can see into a situation in a way that you do not. You may not know what the future holds, but this tarot card indicates that wisdom is needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.