3 Zodiac Signs With Magical Horoscopes On October 21, 2023

It's the season to find your soulmate. Or, at least, that's what's in store for three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes today, on October 21, 2023. They are Aries, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. There's some magic here for the other zodiac signs, too.

First, with Mars in Scorpio lighting up the sky, the collective energy around sex and sexuality is highlighted here. Whether you engage with this by journaling your feelings on this subject, having an intense discussion offline or online about what is conventional and what is not, or letting a different side of you come to the fore when you are alone with your special someone is up to you. To each their own.

Mars opposite Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is also here to remind us that sometimes our emotions can trick us into thinking that it's our intuition nudging us to do something. The more fatalistic something feels the chances are high that it's not your intuition. So, pay closer attention to those cues to gravitate to the blessings and steer clear of the toxicity.

If you feel called to, the energy is really good today for interacting with nature and sinking into it somehow. You can even read the book Enchanted Foraging by Ebony Gheorghe for seasonal ideas on this subject. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 21, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the energy today is good for you. So if you suddenly wake up today and feel an odd desire to do something you haven't done in the longest time (or ever), don't question it. Just do it. It will take you to magical places, metaphorically and literally. Even a shopping spree can lead to something intriguing, considering the good stuff the cosmos has in store for you.

With North Node in Aries, the more you lean into your intuitive side, the more powerful you will become over the next few weeks and months. You are about to step into your leadership era or level up if you are already a leader in some capacity. North Node opposite Sun and Mercury in Libra is here to lend support by reminding you that big dreams are not easy to accomplish. The emotional payoff can be extraordinary once you conquer them.

If you feel called to, do a candle ritual today to help you stay focused and fearless at this time. A yellow candle made of beeswax or soy wax is perfect for this, better still, if it's unscented, so you don't get boxed in one direction.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Happiness and total fulfillment are in store for you today, Sagittarius. It will come to you through one or a maximum of two areas of life. This blessing will take your love life to the next level for some of you. For others, it will help you solidify your self-esteem and maybe even go to the big leagues from the little ones.

Chiron in Aries opposite Pallas in Libra is your main astrological influence today. Sometimes, the right decisions and actions can feel costly in the short run, but they lead to massive gains in the long run. So trust your inner knowing and accept only what resonates with you deep inside.

With North Node in Aries as your secondary benefactor, stepping out of your comfort zone will feel easy and desirable. Let the cosmic forces strengthen you on this path and help you fly even higher. You can light a candle in the morning to express your gratitude for the blessings here for you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are smarter than you think. If you think you are smart, you don't realize how much smarter you are. The cosmic forces are here to hype you up today. So don't be shy. Let the compliments sink in and remind yourself of all the talents inside of you. The memory of what you had to go through to gain those skills will make the compliments even sweeter.

Pluto in Capricorn is firmly in your current corner. No one can budge you from your throne. If you haven't secured your throne yet, no one can budge you from the staircase leading straight to it. Trust yourself and your inner wisdom. You will get there soon enough.

Some of you will benefit from keeping your inner circle small and tight now. There's no harm in meeting new people and having fun with them or engaging in intriguing conversations, but keep the inner circle tight and close. Now's not the time to initiate new people into that level.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.