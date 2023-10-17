3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 18, 2023

A quiet and simple day is in store for everyone on October 18, 2023. Three zodiac signs stand to have a great experience during this introverted season — Aquarius, Cancer and Gemini. Of course, one would think that Aquarius and Gemini would throw a fit if asked to socialize less to reap the blessings, but they just might surprise us all.

With the Sun in Libra ruling the sky right now and the Sun opposite North Node in Aries standing out as the main astrological driver of the day, the theme today is to find a balance between taking action and considering all the options available first. The point is that you can never know everything there is to know to make a foolproof decision. Even hand soap manufacturers don't claim they are 100% efficacious against germs.

One must first turn inward to strike this balance between taking firm action and considering all the variables. After all, how can you make sense of all the information you have gathered if you constantly ask others to pitch in their two-pence? The day's blessings will unfold when you strike that twilight zone where your intuition leads the way forward. The cosmos calls on you to have more faith in that inner knowing.

If you feel called to, do a deep meditation sometime today to align yourself with the powerful forces at play right now. You can do it with or without music, with or without incense, and with or without holding a crystal palmstone in your hand. Just know that the more you lean into the magic found in the spiritual zone, the better your experience will be. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 18, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 18, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, if you have been waiting patiently for the fruits of your labor to come in, pay attention! The cosmic forces are helping you bring your harvest home at this time. You may even experience something significant today that shows how quickly things start falling into place. Just ensure you don't have metaphorical buzzards roving around you, hoping to catch you unaware so they can run off with what is rightfully yours.

Neptune retrograde in Pisces and Neptune sextile Pluto in Capricorn are your main astrological benefactors today. As long as you trust your intuition and your creative spirit, nothing and no one can defeat you. Even the trying times in the world around you won't manage to leave a scar on you. However, some of you must be careful of your compassionate side, especially if you have a history of forgiving the wrong people and giving them one more chance to loot you.

If you feel called to, light an incense this evening and leave it on your altar space or close to a window. Let it mark your gratitude for all the blessings coming your way. Sage is perfect for this as it will cleanse your living space, too and ward off negativity.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your heart will win the day today. Your friends will come to your aid no matter the circumstance. Just ensure you don't let toxic people hurt you with mean words. If you remember what you are made of and what you stand for, their pettiness will fall short and bounce off you.

Chiron in Aries is in your corner today, and it's here to remind you that valuable lessons can also be learned from irritating sources. It's the mindset that wins you the day. With Chiron trine Moon in Sagittarius also working in your favor, you will be the one who wins everyone's respect and support by being your true self, even if it comes across as "too emotional." That's just a stereotype created by judgmental folks.

Some of you will benefit from working with your shadow at this time and healing yourself from within. A therapist can help facilitate this transformation. You can accomplish the same independently with the right books and resources. The 21st century is truly blessed in that regard.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, take it easy today and don't try to be too productive. The energy today is very laid-back for you and quite introverted. So go slow and enjoy the day in all its tiny details and mundane glory. You will also enjoy spending more time with your loved ones than with casual friends and acquaintances.

Saturn opposite Juno in Leo is influencing you astrologically today. Since Saturn is currently sitting on the cusp between Pisces and Aquarius, its message for you is stern — it's good to honor your loyalties but don't let peer pressure subsume your life. Your true friends won't mind it if you disagree or don't feel like hanging out every day. The false friends will take offense immediately because they don't want you to get ahead of them in the interim.

Aquarius zodiac signs natives strongly influence some of you at this time. Pay attention to the wisdom they share with you. You don't have to follow everything down to the last letter, but they will reveal important perspectives that will improve your life in more ways than one.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.