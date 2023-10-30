Horoscopes May Be Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs On Halloween 2023

Decisions; decisions. That's what October 31, 2023, is going to bring three zodiac signs today. The idea that if we do it this way, we might miss out on doing it that way ... and so on and so on.

While there's a lot of good energy going on today, with Halloween being a fun 'holiday' and Venus trine Uranus stirring the pot up, we still have a few matters of import on our minds and these matters won't let us leave October in peace.

That's where the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini takes over and makes a few of us miserable. Well, maybe not miserable, but I'm unable to feel good about moving forward. This tends to happen around the last day of every month, but there's something about moving into November that seems especially gigantic to these three zodiac signs.

If we are one of these zodiac signs, we may feel as though we still have a business to complete or that we need to right some wrongs that we were part of creating earlier in October.

The Waning Moon pulls at us at a time when we need our energy intact. We don't want to be 'that guy,' but today gives us no choice. We aren't comfortable leaving it all behind ... not just yet. It will not be on October 31, 2023, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini.

Here's why the Halloween horoscopes on October 31, 2023 are rough for three zodiac signs:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You had it in mind that today, October 31, 2023, was going to be a day of such excellence and fun. Yet, here you are, having second thoughts about everything you had planned on doing. Whether it was Halloween-related or just something positive, what you'll find happening today is that you can't make up your mind, and that just stops you in your tracks. That's because the Moon is in Gemini, and it has you confused as to what your next move might be.

Suddenly, and what feels like out of nowhere, you are worried about things you didn't tend to during the month. Did you forget to call that person back, and weren't you supposed to do something earlier this week and yet, you can't put your finger on what the heck it was? You feel like you're losing your mind, but you know you're not. you're just stuck in the idea of 'wondering.' This, that, and the other thing.

What makes this day so rough for you isn't so much about what you believe you've forgotten to do but the fact that you can't shake the feeling that you've forgotten it. It's not the subject that bothers you. It's the idea that it's all you can think of. You don't like having your brain highjacked, and that's what the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini makes you feel on this day, October 31, 2023.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What starts with you feeling very excited about what you're going to do tonight oddly morphs into this weird feeling that has you wondering why you're even bothering. That's how the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini works on you. It makes you doubt yourself and just the idea of you doubting yourself is enough to cause alarm, as you rarely doubt yourself, Leo. On October 31, 2023, you're going to feel out of place as if you somehow didn't get the memo ... or did you?

What might upset you is that during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini, you'll take something that someone says the wrong way, which is exactly what they wanted you to do with their words. You'll find that you became ensnared in someone else's negative energy and now that you're all in, your day feels like it's going down the tubes. What's worse is that the person who provoked you is more than likely your romantic partner.

Generally, when your partner says something off-color, you roll with it, as you can forgive and forget anything if you put your mind to it. Yet, whatever they 'let you in on' today, October 31, seems almost vicious or facetious and it bothers you greatly. It's enough, in fact, to topple you from your self-confident place of security. You know you shouldn't let this bother you, and yet ... it does.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Ordinarily, making up your mind is a no-brainer. You usually know exactly what to do, when you want to do it, and when to say no if no is an option. Today, however, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini, you'll find that Gemini's energy is seriously playing with your head. What started as a day filled with your usual self-confidence and 'go-getter' attitude is now a day that resounds with guilt and doubt. Guilt? How did that get in there?

Well, guilt is your stand-by 'demon,' if you will, Capricorn, meaning that when you become confused for no reason at all, you scan your life to find a reason, and when none becomes clear, you attribute it all to guilt. You just assumed you did something wrong 'once upon a time' and that, now, you're paying for it. Not to mention, this immediately triggers a whole other slew of paranoias. Oh boy.

So what's taking place during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini on October 31, 2023, is that you went trick or treating and you got a trick instead of a treat. Yeah, that doesn't help much, does it? Sorry about that. Let's look at it this way, Capricorn: you aren't guilty of anything. You're just having a hard time dealing with Gemini. It's as if Gemini opened the door and didn't like your Halloween costume. (How about I just stop?) Capricorn, you'll be fine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.