The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Improves This Week

We've all heard about how many people all over the world start to become down or depressed around this time of the year. While we can sympathize with them, we must also know that not everyone falls into that pit of despair. In fact, as soon as Halloween makes its entrance, many people actually get a little kick out of whatever is going on 'in the air.'

This week, there are three zodiac signs here that refuse to see everything through a half-full glass. In fact, this is just the right kind of season to heighten the experience of love and romance. We have several transits that could potentially make or break our relationships and depending on what zodiac sign we are, we might end up very happy or very sad.

What these three zodiac signs will get to see happen this week is that they are not only able to overcome obstacles that might break another couple in half, but we are also able to utilize those transits that be to our advantage. We will see that during this week, October 30 - November 5, 2023, many of us are on a victory streak. We want love, we want to rise with it and we want to keep it going strong. Consider yourselves lucky if you are one of these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs whose luck in love improves the week of October 30 - November 5, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know yourself well enough to know that if there's a storm to weather, you'll do it. You trust in your ability to rise above the trouble, and you feel that this week, you and your romantic partner have the necessary 'edge' now. You can survive anything together because... you've been through it all together.

Venus trine Uranus, on October 31, reminds you of why you are together, and that is because you are both unique individuals who love to express yourself in your own ways. What's occurred over the time you've been together is that you've come to support each other's uniqueness, and as this first week of November starts to kick in, you'll see more and more opportunities to show each other who you really are and what you're made of.

There's a lot of opposing energy going on from October 30 - November 5, 2023, but it's the kind that both you and your partner need in order to find the balance in your relationship. While you aren't keen on arguing things out, you know that a difference in opinion is healthy, and you'll see that whatever the two of you disagree on this week is there to help you grow and feel more love for each other.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You happen to love this season, and when you feel at ease with nature and the environment that surrounds you, your tendency to be more loving is just a given. During the week, you and your partner grow closer and that happens because of several reasons. Still, the most important reason is that you've come to know that as individuals, you can grow together.

You no longer need this person to think exactly as you do, and Venus trine Uranus will support you on October 31, 2023. This transit has you feeling in your heart of hearts that the person you've fallen in love with is indeed genuine and someone worthy of your attention. There's a noticeable feeling of respect in the air, and you like that, Cancer. You like knowing that your partner not only respects you but turns to you for guidance and advice if they need it.

You'll also see that now that you've entered the eleventh month, things almost seem magical to you, as if 'number eleven' really is all they say it is. Knowing that you'll be spending the Winter months with the person you love and trust means the world to you, and it certainly does make the week feel promising and somewhat ... thrilling.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a lot of Gemini energy in the air as we leave October and enter November. This kind of energy always affects you the right way. You want to get into new ideas and you want to entice your romantic partner into adventuring with you. Even silly events like Halloween seem like fun opportunities for you and your partner to let your hair down and just have fun. Having fun is what makes this a good week for you and your romantic partner, Aquarius.

With Venus trine Uranus hovering above on the last day of October, you'll feel as though it's not only fun to be with your partner but fun that they happen to be the same kind of 'weirdo' as you are. It will be during this week that you come to appreciate that you got lucky. The person you're with is all you could dream of, and they just so happen to be a lot like you. That's a win-win situation and not everyone gets that.

You'll also see that your partner is very attentive to you. They, too, enjoy the idea of doing something strange or new and they can't think of exploring something like this with anyone who isn't you. You will see how passionate your partner can be this week, Aquarius. It's as if November is really your month, after all. Who knows what the rest of the month will bring you ... could be ... greatness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.