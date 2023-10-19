Horoscope For October 20, 2023 — Moon In Capricorn

The Sun is in Libra preparing to change signs and enter Scorpio. The Moon will enter Capricorn and here's how this energy effects your horoscope on October 20, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, October 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Good things are coming to you through the workplace, Aries. The Moon in Capricorn activates your career sector. Use this day to support others on the team and to be a good leader in the workplace. This day is good for planning a strategy or giving a presentation. If you have a desire to search for a new job, use today and tomorrow for sending out your resume or acquiring a job hunter.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are never too old or young to learn something new. This day brings you a gem of an opportunity to expand your mind and your horizons as a result. The Moon in Capricorn activates your personal philosophy sector. Download a podcast that challenges how you think. Consider reading a few books written by thought leaders that help you to see the world broadly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are a creative soul, and when you need something you always find a way. Of course, you do because you're the shapeshifter. See the world through the lens of abundance, Gemini. The Moon in Capricorn activates your shared resources sector. Ask for what you need without worry. You may be surprised how the universe shows up to give you support and expand your wealth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You need to feel safe and comfortable in life, Cancer, and there's nothing you desire more than to feel part of something that touches your heart. The Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of commitment. Use this day to discuss things that can be improved in a personal relationship with life partner. Think about areas of security where you can work on yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The key to success is finding a way to make things work smoother and more efficiently. This day was made for reinventing the wheel and finding a new way of doing things. The Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of routines. Read up on strategy. Consider adopting a form or type of organizational tool that helps you reroute the way you are currently doing a daily task.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Think big, Virgo. You are ready to do something wonderful on this day, so follow your heart and see where it leads you. The Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of passion. Work on a hobby. Give yourself time this week to explore a new area of interest. Sign up for a MeetUp group or plan to join NaNoWriMo this year.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A Libra loves. That's just what you do, and you do it well. You are respectful toward others, and when you are in a position to do so, you help others to uphold the standards that have been set for everyone. The Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of family. Learn something new from a parent or a mentor that feeds into your growth and development.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can be intense, Scorpio ... so your eyes tell all without saying a word. This day, you'll need to go beyond silence and speak your mind. Exercise your right to speak your thoughts on this day, Scorpio. The Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of communication. Plan a talk. If you have to give a presentation this month, work on it today and tomorrow. You'll find it easier to be efficient with your message.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What can you say? You love to shop! Saving and spending habits are under review on this day, and you may find that working on your budget is a good thing to focus on. The Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of finances. Use this time to reach out to a financial advisor. Review your credit card records and checking accounts for any odd charges.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're a go-getter, and you're ready to climb a new height in your life. It's time to pick a new goal to strive to attain it before the end of the year. The Moon in your sign activates your personal development sector. Sign up for a class online that's offered for free. Consider participating in a webinar to earn your CEUs this week or attend a meeting through a professional organization you're a member of.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can trust some people, but others may need more time to earn your unwavering loyalty. The Moon in Capricorn activates your hidden enemies sector. Be cautious around individuals who give you a sense of foreboding. Think carefully about the things you say that you would not like to be repeated later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have a great sense of intuition when it comes to people. Surround yourself with good people who value you and the things that you do in life. The Moon in Capricorn activates your friendship sector. Plan a date with friends. Invite a few over for the weekend. Call people you've not spoken to in a while to reconnect and to pick up where you left off.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.