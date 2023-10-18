Daily Horoscope For October 19, 2023

The Moon will enter Capricorn and Mercury in Libra prepares for it's cazimi with the Sun. Find out what's in store for your horoscope, by zodiac sign starting October 19, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to pivot, Aries, and when you during Mercury in Libra, you can be fair-minded and open to new ideas. You are a wonderful and gifted communicator. This is what makes this day perfect for debating on important topics, negotiating deals and coming to an agreement with people. This is also a great day for jotting down ideas and planning out your schedule.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's important to think about the future, Taurus, and when there are lots of options available to you it is so easy to become overwhelmed with the choices you see. During Mercury in Libra, think about the pros and cons of your decisions. When others are involved, communicate your wants and needs as you may need to compromise.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love to socialize, and during Mercury in Libra, it's time to expand your social circle and mingle in group settings. You will find this day delightful and intellectually stimulating for you. One thing to be careful though, when speaking with others is saying things you don't mean or joking too harshly. Mercury is super close to the Sun right now, and it's easy to send mixed signals unintentionally.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's nothing like knowing you can say what you need to say to someone close to you. The feeling of intimacy and security are plentiful on this day as Mercury joins the Sun in your sector of family. This day is perfect for embracing honesty. Be open and carefree, Cancer. You will have a lovely time at dinner or when out with friends who feel like family to you, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Words are so powerful, so be sure to use them wisely on this day. You may command attention, even without trying. Your wit and sense of humor can position you as the comedian of your inner circle. You will want to show your charismatic side, but be careful during Mercury cazimi. You can also go a bit overboard if you allow the limelight to inflate your ego.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There is strength in numbers, Virgo. Bouncing ideas and talking through a plan is a great thing to do on this day. During Mercury cazimi having an extra pair of eyes on your work can help you to avoid making mathematical errors or calculations. It's best to double check transactions you can't reverse, including purchasing items that are non-refundable.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A direct approach may not be your favorite way to confront problems but with Mercury in Libra cazimi you'll want to be sure that you don't avoid confrontation when possible. It's best to put all the cards on the table and to focus on solutions. You will be able to demonstrate your diplomatic skills and being a peacemaker is definitely going to be an asset to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can be intense, but you're also intentional. Not everyone see the world in the same way that you do, and so that's why you'll want to have your radar up for deceptive practices. If you sense someone is trying to fly under the radar or hiding something beware. The key to your success is found in self-trust.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends who love adventure as much as you do are always fun to be around, yet there are times when you need to be the voice of reason. You will find that it's easy to see where things could go wrong during the planning phase of your future travels or plans. It's good to broaden your horizons and spread your wings, just be sure to pack your parachute when you do this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Good, solid relationships are everything, and you will want to invest time in the people who have your back while you're also watching theirs. During the transit Mercury cazimi trust can easily become broken over little oversights. Rather than assume you know how someone wants a thing handled, especially if it's been delegated to you earlier this week, ask. A little bit of confirmation can go a long way and help you to avoid an unnecessary headache or heartbreak.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're a visionary, Aquarius, and on this day during the Mercury cazimi transit, you see far into the future with high hopes. Implementing what you want is 'easier said than done. Detach from the outcome, as you may need to exercise patience. Instead of taking things personally, view any problems as an opportunity for growth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

During Mercury cazimi you can feel like you're under fire, and when this happens it's important to pay attention to what you can improve and what isn't your responsibility. This day can push you to do what you rarely do — point the finger in blame at someone else. Don't stoop to someone else's level if you feel pushed into the blame game.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.