3 Zodiac Signs May Have A Rough Horoscope On October 19, 2023

Today is October 19, 2023, and for three zodiac signs here, we may find that we'd be having a much better day if only we could turn off the non-stop mental activity that's going on. In other words, we're overthinking, and as we all know ... too much of anything is just ... too much. When it comes to overthinking and ruminating, there's usually a cosmic force backing it all up, and lo and behold: Moon square Neptune is here, stoking the engine to full speed.

If we are prone to overthinking as the three zodiac signs are, then we will drive ourselves a little nuts today. Whether it's about focusing on whether someone likes us or it has something to do with waiting on a message about work or finance, today will have us living inside our heads and making a total mess.

Moon square Neptune is an insistent transit that never really concludes. We'll spend a good portion of this day thinking about something that will have us feeling completely unsatisfied with where we're going with our thoughts. There is no answer, and we will continue with that conclusion on October 19, 2023. Sometimes, we just don't get what we want, which must be with us.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The great thing about you, Aries, is that even if you are things into the ground, you can usually solve the madness that haunts you when your mind goes into overtime. October 19, 2023, will have you lost in thought, and while it will bother you and perhaps even get in your way, you'll no doubt rise about it all by the day's end. You can make things work for you, no matter how hard.

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you will find that you have forgotten something typical of your zodiac sign. You are brilliant but very forgetful. So much of this concerns the idea that you are somewhat preoccupied. You always have something on your mind, and while this is par for the course where you are concerned, you may find that Neptune's energy has you doubling over with 'too many thoughts.'

What makes this a rough day has nothing to do with external influences. However, this one is coming from your mind, which seems to relentlessly churn out scenario after scenario for you to chew on. It's hard to be the smartest cookie, and during Moon square Neptune, you'll seriously be looking at taking a long nap just to escape the madness of your continuous thinking.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Do you overthink things? Ha. You know this one well, don't you, Taurus? Today brings you another shot at what it's like to be the person who overthinks and drives yourself crazy. Today, October 19, 2023, brings you the transit of Moon square Neptune. And Neptune's energy tends to toss your imagination around, perhaps too much. That it's squared with the Moon doesn't help much, as this pinpoints it all as 'ruminating.'

You may find that you are unsatisfied with just about everything today. Not because there's anything unsatisfactory about it either, but because your mind needs to focus on something and how Moon square Neptune affects you negatively makes your focus negative. You'll see what's wrong with everything and everybody today. And well, that's not exactly going to make you the life of the party, is it now, Taurus?

Then, after you express your disgust or dissatisfaction over every little thing, you'll wonder why nobody wants to hang around you, which will be your next focal point. Why does nobody like me? Truthfully, you'll be better off if you can pull back and spend some time in nature. There's not much to pick apart when it comes to nature. It will give you a world of good.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Oh, here you come, ready to pass judgment on just about anyone you can get your hands on, and that, my friend, is how the day goes for you. It's October 19, 2023, and you are in rare form, which, during Moon square Neptune, you're a mean, green judgment machine, and who doesn't love that, eh? The answer: nobody. Pleasing the masses certainly isn't your concern. All you know is that on this day, nothing makes you happy and you're all for sharing that opinion with whoever is unfortunate enough to get in your way.

Moon square Neptune brings out that inner Grinch in you, and while you know that's just a part of your personality, you generally like to try and overcome it. October 19, 2023, lets you go against all you know and just let it rip. You're not in the mood to repress yourself. You have things on your mind and you mean to let them out. Let the cards fall where they may. You won't be stopped.

The weird part is that none of this will make you feel better. At the beginning of this day, you might have thought that expressing your disdain would at least release the pressure, but nope, it's not happening. What's in your mind should stay until it dissipates; the upside is that it will pass. You may offend people but ... you'll get them back on your side in no time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.