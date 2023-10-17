3 Zodiac Sign Finally Meet Their Match In Love On October 18, 2023

On October 18, 2023, we'll be fortunate enough to have the transit of Moon square Venus work its magic charms on us. If we so happen to be one of the three lucky zodiac signs mentioned here today, we might even get to say that today is the day we meet our match when it comes to love. Isn't that what it's all about?

Today brings us face-to-face with a potential love match. We're not talking about dating apps ... we're looking at the possibility of meeting 'the right person' today because Moon square Venus is in the sky and we happen to be in the right place, with the right zodiac sign as our birth sign.

This doesn't mean it's guaranteed because that is up to us. We may be handed the world, but it's still up to us to treat that world with the respect it requires. So, today gives us a cautionary tale. We will meet our match ... will we do the right thing during the transit of Moon square Venus? Will they know that we are the right match for them? We shall see. Let's know one thing: this is a gift from the universe, and we should be grateful no matter what happens.

The three zodiac signs who may finally meet their love match on October 18, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

For you to meet your match, that's saying a lot, Leo, as you know how picky and particular you can be. You have high standards and for you to agree that the person you are with is even close to your level is saying something. Yet this is exactly how you will feel today, October 18, 2023, as the transit of Moon square Venus shows you that something like this is possible.

You aren't always in the market for someone on your level, and meeting your match might even be intimidating. Another you, of all people? Well, at the very least, it will be a challenge, but the thing with Moon square Venus is that this kind of challenge usually pans out as something incredible. This is a chance you may want to take. While you may want to hesitate simply because you're not used to this kind of 'amazing match,' it is worth investigating.

October 18, 2023, brings you great good fortune, Leo, and that's exactly what you've been hoping and praying for. Plus, it's a new person with new 'things' to learn about that will pique your curiosity. Yes, they may be your match but they are also a unique individual that may make you very happy.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

All the things that make up a Libra get ignited in all the right ways today, October 18, 2023, because you are about to meet someone who ticks off all the boxes regarding your criteria for a romantic partner. Today, you've got the transit of Moon square Venus working on your side, and it will challenge you by dropping you in the right place at the right time. Today allows you to meet what you would call your 'perfect match.'

It is scary, but getting what you want is always scary because that's usually when the doubt comes in. Yes, you'll do what you do: you'll doubt and you'll surmise ... you'll weigh and you'll figure out, and in the end, you'll see that this person, this brand new and wonderful person is the one you've been waiting for all this time.

Moon square Venus has the power of bringing you together with someone very special; what you call special might not be what others call special. Today, you will meet your match, and that's no small potatoes, as you have very high standards for yourself and someone who might be a partner someday.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Only you know how much you've held out for the right person and what you've sacrificed to get where you are today. On October 18, 2023, you'll be assisted by the transit Moon square Venus, as it will guide you to the right person, someone you will consider your romantic match.

You might initially feel hesitant because you've done so much to push the world away and become used to being alone and on your own. Still, you've always held on to hope, thinking that if you could meet someone on your level, all would be well in your world. Well, that someday is today, October 18, 2023, and your good fortune is brought to you by the transit of Moon square Venus. Today is, indeed, your lucky day.

Meeting your match is not something you ever anticipated, so it won't be the easiest thing for you to comprehend, but then there's your gut feeling, and it will be your gut that tells you what to believe in. On the outside, you may remain stoic and somewhat cold, but on the inside, everything in your body will tell you that you just met your romantic match ... and that this is a very good thing. Exciting!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.