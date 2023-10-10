3 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On October 11 During Moon In Virgo

When in doubt, turn inward. That's the day's mantra for everyone on October 11, 2023. This applies to the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes are Capricorn, Pisces and Cancer.

Tests of faith and tears of joy are in store for anyone who wishes to take their destiny into their own hands at this time, especially if you are young and trying to prove yourself. You may not be everyone's favorite, but you must be your favorite. After all, if you are not rooting for yourself, why should anyone else? Now's not the time to let conditioned beliefs drag you down.

The transiting Moon is in Virgo, and it's here to remind us that slow and steady usually wins in the end because that's the best way to ensure you don't ignore the red flags or forget the important details.

After all, what's the point of climbing to the top of the pyramid of success if all you have achieved is meaningless to you? Maybe the people who convinced you it's a worthwhile pursuit aren't convinced. Why wouldn't they try hand, tooth and nail to achieve the same?

Sun in Libra is also here to bless us with the charm and consideration of Libra season. So, if you need to connect with your best buddies and catch up on your days, don't hold yourself back! If it's not possible to talk for long because of life and your responsibilities, text them something short and sweet that will make everyone's day better. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 11, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 11, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy is swift and mercurial in a weird way. It will propel you forward considerably towards your goals and reveal where you stand concerning the rest of the world. Now's the time to seize destiny by its horns and manifest what you want. It's an excellent day if you feel called to do a manifestation ritual.

Moon in Virgo is your main astrological benefactor. Your personality may not be everyone's cup of tea, but the Virgo Moon reminds you that it's irrelevant in the larger scheme of things. Of course, to achieve the big things, one must fulfill the small steps that make those big things happen. So keep doing what you have been doing so far and rest assured that the fruits of your labor will await you.

Some of you may want to engage with your friends from childhood especially if you have not spoken to each other for many years. Potent life lessons and realizations lie in wait for you. Plus, nostalgia can trigger creative ideas, too.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the energy is super speedy. If you have been procrastinating on something, you may feel even more overwhelmed. It is almost as if you will miss the bus if you don't act fast. While that may be true, forcing yourself to move when something inside your psyche wants you to hide will not lead to anything productive.

Instead, take a deep breath if you feel overwhelmed and do the smallest thing you can to push yourself a tiny step forward. The day's blessings will slowly help you ease out of any spirals you may find yourself stuck in so you can fully take advantage of this speedy energy for your betterment.

Saturn retrograde in Pisces opposite Venus in Virgo is in your corner. They are here to remind you that opposites are not always enemies. The energy of Pisces and Virgo work well together as counterbalances. After all, excessive creation without goals or limits is indistinguishable from mindless chaos, while too much pedantic focus on details can make one miss the forest for the trees.

If you feel called to, do an incense stick meditation to help ground your spirit and align yourself better with the energy here for you. Just ensure you enjoy the scent of the incense you use. Otherwise, you will be too distracted by the smell to sink into a true meditative state.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy is highly indolent to you. Some may even be puzzled why the rest of the world is getting quizzed and whipped while you get a peaceful reprieve. Don't worry! You need this period of rest. If you use it to recharge your batteries, your creativity will flow like never before. You may even surprise yourself with the ideas and thoughts that come to you.

Mars in the last degree of Libra and Moon in Virgo are your main beneficiaries. They remind you that it's never the right or wrong day to interact with the ones you love. If you have had bad experiences, now's the time to take a chance on your new love and relationships and allow them to help you heal those wounds.

An evening spent with your close family and friends may be just what you need. Even a potluck with your favorite neighbors will do you great. You can skip the food prep and just show up with an armload of beer and good conversation.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.