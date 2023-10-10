These 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Hearts Are Easily Broken On October 11, 2023

This day belongs to those of us who are honest to a fault. We are believers in hope and truth, and we cannot believe that anyone out there would ever want to hurt us. We believe so intensely in people and their good hearts that when we face the reality of what's about to occur, we are shocked and taken aback to such a point that we are most seriously wounded by love. Our hearts are easily broken on this day, October 11, 2023, because the transit in the sky is Moon trine Jupiter, and this aspect lets us know just how vulnerable we are.

For the three zodiac signs that believe in the good of humankind will come as a wake-up call that demands we wake up and smell the coffee. It's true. There are still people in the world who do not choose to be bitter or jaded to the degree that we see everything as lost or hopeless.

The beauty of these three zodiac signs is that we still won't lose much. On October 11, 2023, may bring about vulnerability, but we won't lose our faith in humanity, even as we are made to look like idiots for our choices.

There is always a light at the end of the tunnel for these zodiac signs. During Moon trine Jupiter, we see only that light, and while our hearts may be breaking, we always carry the beacon of hope in front of us. Nothing will take us down.

We may be knocked around here and there, but the light that burns from within can never be full. Our hearts break easily, but they mend even stronger. There is no putting out this flame. We will rise again ... and again. This is the power of the Moon trine Jupiter.

Three zodiac signs whose hearts are easily broken on October 11, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

No matter what happens to you, whether in love or life itself, you are unsinkable, Aries. You take the blows and return stronger than ever, no matter how often you must 'learn the lesson.' During Moon trine Jupiter on October 11, 2023, you will laugh at the idea that, once again, your heart has been broken, which implies that once again, you will have to heal.

Healing has become your superpower, Aries, and the more you endure, the stronger you get. Not even YOU know how strong you are and how, like the philosopher's stone, you transform scrap metal into gold. You can work with the power of Moon trine Jupiter to make yourself into a gilded warrior of love. There is no 'staying down' for you. You rise above it all at all costs. Your heart breaks easily, and you use that as your power. Wow.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know perfectly well that you come across as indecisive or even flaky at times, but when it comes to love, you are the real deal and nobody can argue. You have put your heart on the line so many times that it's made you into a person who has serious doubts about the stuff, and yet, you are so sensitive that you can't say no to love ... ever.

During Moon trine Jupiter on October 11, 2023, you'll experience some of that heartbreak you are known for feeling and once again, you'll see that the pain you experience is what makes you REAL. You aren't going to sacrifice that for anything. Yes, you get heartbroken easily, but you'd rather feel that than feel nothing. You may not feel that life is fair (it isn't) but at least you will experience what it offers, whether it works for you. To life!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are always trying to convince yourself that detachment is the way to go, and yet, you're the first person to naively 'go there' when fully believing in someone shady and not true to their word. You have fallen in love with people in the past who outright hurt you in ways you never saw coming, and during the Moon trine Jupiter transit on this day, October 11, 2023, you're going to know that it's all happening again.

Will you stand there in shock, wondering how this 'wonderful' person has done you wrong, or will you adopt that detached attitude that works well for you? If only you could assume it earnestly. The thing is, you may not be 'all there' yet, meaning, as appealing as you might find it to 'be the Buddha,' the truth is, you're still a mortal who feels pain and puts themselves in vulnerable positions where your heart breaks.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.