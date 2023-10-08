3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 9, 2023

A new week begins today with brand-new opportunities for everyone. Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes because of this energy. They are Capricorn, Leo and Virgo. The main driver of this cosmic good force is Venus in Virgo.

Now's the time to gather your resources and put your best foot forward. Perfection is not an illusion. It's a personal perspective that varies from one individual to another. So, what does perfection look like to you? Pour this energy into your work life, romantic partnership or the lunch box you pack for your kids. Venus in Virgo reminds us of the beauty of the small things and the exquisite details.

Lilith in Leo is also here to add its fiery power. So take some time today to contemplate this question: What does living uninhibitedly mean to you? With Venus opposite Saturn retrograde in Pisces, the answer may surprise you. Conventional and unconventional are two sides of the same coin. What might be unconventional to one person may be the most boring conventional routine to another. Your inhibitions may cease to exist if you think about it.

If you feel called to, today's a good day to honor the ones who have moved on to the other side. You can visit their gravesite or memorial and leave an offering of flowers. You can even speak your heart out in the wind and let it carry your words to the one they are meant for. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 9, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 9, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's an excellent day for your finances and wealth. If you are a real estate investor or a trader in the stock market, don't be surprised if the blessings of the day help you close more deals or secure a lucrative asset. Eating rice will bring good luck to some of you, too (but skip this if you are allergic).

Pluto retrograde in Capricorn square North Node in Aries is here to help you secure a big win. It won't come to you easily, though. You have to think like a shark to outsmart the other fish in the sea. The lessons, though, will be worth the challenges you overcome. Pluto, especially, is here to help you transform.

Some of you will benefit from working with white crystals at this time, like white quartz, heated amethyst and moonstone. You can hold the crystal you choose while meditating to gain clarity and peace.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The universe is giving you a blank slate today, Leo. Do what you will with this energy. Like a genie in a bottle, it's here to help or hinder you depending on where you choose to focus. Some of you will benefit from using the blessing to improve your close interpersonal relationships. After all, what's the point of being successful if you are surrounded by toxic folks who keep trying to gnaw away at that success? You are also primed to attract the right soul tribe toward yourself right now.

Moon in Leo and Lilith conjunct Juno in Leo are your main astrological benefactors. They are here to remind you of your inner majestic traits. Don't allow anyone to look down on you or your skills. Don't waste your time defending your ideas and lifestyle to those who don't matter. The blessings coming your way are powerful. You will benefit from staying focused and acting fast.

Some of you will benefit from incorporating something in your diet that stimulates your senses (in a good way). It can be lemons, mint, rosemary, thyme or red chili peppers. It will help you align with the good energy here for you.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today's your day, Virgo! Venus is finally moving to your house. With it will come good fortune and people who resonate with your soul like birds of a feather. The Jonas Brothers song Sucker can sum up this experience for you. So be prepared because the next few weeks will be perfect for you, starting today.

Mercury in Libra square Vesta in Cancer is your special enforcer today. It's here to help you understand how differing ideas can elevate a project and take it to the next level. One pair of eyes isn't enough. Too many cooks will only spoil the broth if one person tries to make the broth taste good only to them. With your team-working boots on, you will shine under this good energy like nothing before.

If you feel called to, write a letter to your younger self today, highlighting the mistakes you made in the past that you are now thinking about in a different light. Maybe what you considered was a mistake wasn't a mistake at all. Inexperience or lack of faith made you believe it was so ... until you realized the truth later.

