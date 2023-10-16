The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 17

Each zodiac sign gets a single tarot horoscope for October 17, 2023. The tarot has a fun way of bringing revelations and guidance for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's ahead.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It's time to create space in your life for you to think about the future. Your best ideas happen when you allow them to come to life. If you've been wondering how to build the future you want to have in life, the Seven of Wands tarot card helps you to see that a little peace and quiet can go a long way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

When you are ready to start a project that resonates with your heart, it's incredible how the universe helps bring the right people into your life. The Ten of Wands is a good sign! It means that when you make a decision to follow your heart, people will support you and your decision.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're a lucky person, Gemini. You've not only got the gift of gab, you have the ability to be compellingly persuasive. If you have to make a case for something that you want or need to present an idea to a team for decision-making, this card lets you know things are likely to work out in your favor.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Worrying is normal. Everyone has concerns about something or someone each day. This tarot card may indicate that you could feel isolated from the world and misled into believing you're alone. This is a time to talk to friends and family about what's happening. Combat loneliness with action.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You're going to be put up on a pedestal. Someone may see you as such an amazing person that they only notice your good traits and qualities. Your inner beauty is all that they see in you. Even if you do something that feels disappointing, forgiveness will follow quickly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

If you ever wanted to be the center of someone's universe, this tarot card indicates that someone who loves you sees the best in you. Everything you think is a flaw is what makes your love adore you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

The holiday season is approaching, and getting caught up in the spirit of things is so easy. Money is one area of your life to be careful about right now. Don't spend much more than what you have. You won't want to have buyer's remorse later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Heck yes! You will likely get an offer for a new job or a part-time gig to help you make more money. If you're looking to find seasonal work, this is the week to put your resumes, apply to jobs and accept invitations to interview with companies.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're at a place where studying your craft is a wise investment. Consider a mentorship program. Look into finding a new teacher to help you learn things that you've not been exposed to before for your hobby or area of expertise. This is a time to study and gain more experience to earn more money when working for others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Some ideas are way too good to share. Right now, you'll want to mull this one out for a little bit to explore what you want to do next. You may think that you need to post your fresh thoughts on social media or say them to a friend, but it's better to wait and let them mature.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have a wonderful knack for starting a trend or getting others to do things they have never done. The King of Wands lets you know today you're a person of influence. Use it wisely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your feelings help you to advance a cause. Because of your sensitivity to the emotions of others. people will view you as a compassionate leader and a person they would love to follow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.