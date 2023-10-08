Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 9, 2023

One tarot card is all you need.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 08, 2023
Photo: Bigc Studio | Canva Pro
Each zodiac sign receives a single tarot card for their horoscope on October 9, 2023. Here's what is in store for you and your friends and family.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 09, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Patience, patience and more patience. That's what is needed when you have the Hanged Man as your tarot card for the day. You must be patient with yourself and with a relationship that pushes you to wait for someone to figure things out. As the first sign, the leader of the zodiac, this could be a good thing. You can see what's not working, what's wasting time (and why). This is great information for implementing a positive change in the future.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
Revenge may taste sweet, but do you really want to add negative karma to your life? It's hard enough to clear negative karma. You may want to give someone a piece of your mind today, but let karma deal with them directly. You never know if what a person is doing will teach them a valuable lesson without you getting involved. Spend your time focused on more important and positive things — like yourself.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Justice, reversed
Today isn't the right time to take a risk when it comes to challenging what the law says. If you have a legal battle, don't go into with anger. Seek wise counsel. Don't take matters into your own hands; there's more strength and power in collaboration and community.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The World, reversed
You still have so much to learn right now. The reason why things aren't going as quickly as you'd like them to is because you're being protected from growing without the roots you need to stay secure. You may feel frustrated by how slowly life is moving, but trust the process. Everything is happening for your highest good.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Devil, reversed
Good news. What has been tempting you for so long is no longer going to stick around. When you have put up guards and protected yourself, you learn that you are much more powerful than anything that tries to take you down. You're resilience is proven.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed
You like being an introvert, but today it's time to step out of your comfort zone and do the things that you know you need to do. You have things to say. You have people you need to hang out with. You might like the quiet safety of your home, but the world awaits.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
You have been overthinking, which means someone else needs to explain their position a little bit more to you. You want to have peace of mind, and the best way for you to find it is to ask for it. Don't assume, Libra. Be open to communicate your thoughts and feelings clearly.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Judgement, reversed
Hang in there. today is one of those days where insecurity reveals it's ugly head. You're feeling so many emotions, and many of them can confuse you today. Instead of trying to fight against them, ask to discover their meaning for your life. Sometimes seeing the areas of your life where you feel the most insecure can be helpful. It shows you where you need to fortify yourself the most.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Death
It's the end, but there's a time for things to come to a close and then for you to find a new project or relationship to be in. You've wrapped your identity in this moment because you thought this was the final stop. You're never meant to settle. You're here to grow. So the universe is pushing you outward to the world. These are growing pains.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Moon, reversed
When someone finally admits that they were wrong and lied it can cause you to feel like you can no longer trust them. You are at a place where you get to decide if you want to rebuild trust or scratch the relationship and find someone to be friends with who won't hurt you in this way again.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed
Yes, it's time to count your losses and give up. You have held on for so long, but this time is different. You've learned when to stop and when to hold on. Unfortunately, this time is not going to be what you wanted it to be.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Tower, reversed
You missed a really nasty situation. The universe sent a fleet of angels to protect you, and you may not even know how close you were to danger. Today, rather than go through problems that brought you har, you're going to miss it all as if the threat was never there.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.