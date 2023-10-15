Accurate Horoscope For October 16, 2023

This is your horoscope for all zodiac signs starting on October 16. 2023 when the Moon is in Scorpio and the Sun is in Libra.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, October 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Money is on the table, Aries, and during the Moon opposite Jupiter brings unique opportunities to expand the financial aspect of your career. It's the perfect time to channel your energy toward things that motivate your passion. It's important to remember what you're made of and what matters most for you. What do you love about your current professional activities and consider what needs to change. Work on them this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign whose ruling planet is Venus, love is a motivator for you, and one way you like express your care is through generous gift giving and sensual pleasures. The Moon opposite Jupiter highlights a need to strike the right balance between your desires to make money to do the things you enjoy and finding quality time spent with others. Today's transit encourages you to make a schedule that allows you to balance work and play. You can satisfy your desire for material fulfillment without it having to cost you your emotional satisfaction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Wellness matters, so today when Jupiter in Taurus is opposite the Moon in Scorpio, you find all the reasons you need to do things that help you relax and avoid overthinking. Today consider doing activities that helps to alleviate your mental load. Write or journal thoughts down. Consider taking a leisurely walk in nature. Listen to an intriguing podcast of mental wellness or organization. Jot down the things that need to be done today, and reschedule whatever can be postponed to next week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friendship is one of the things that you live for. You enjoy being around people, and those that are nearest to your heart bring out the sentimental side of you. During today's Jupiter-Moon opposition, your nurturing instincts may clash with your desire to be with friends and family. There are only so many hours in a day and only one you! You can try to incorporate everyone by making plans for a group dinner date or schedule something in the future if you can't accommodate everyone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Work can busier than usual lately. You've got plenty of things to tend to, and as a result, you may find yourself working overtime this weekend. The Moon pulls you toward family and responsibilities. These demands can conflict with what you have to accomplish at work. You want to keep both in harmony and peace, and it can be a real hinder to the sanctity of your inner world. Today you'll need to keep the lines of communication open so that everyone understands you are doing the best that you can. You may not be able to be all things to all people, but you will try!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are a private individual, and when it comes to your family and personal life, you prefer to keep others on a need to know basis. Today, during the Moon opposite Jupiter, you may feel a need to hear advice from others on how to make a few personal improvements. There's away to keep your family problems to yourself and get the information you want. Check out your employer's EAP program to schedule an appointment with a free therapist. If you follow any type of faith, you may want to consider speaking to your minister, priest or a spiritual advisor.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Investments come in many forms, and you may find it helpful to take time to figure out what works best for you. With the Moon opposite Jupiter taking place in your sectors of money and shared resources, it's a great time to look into personal loans or home equity lines of credit to do home repairs. Don't know how loans may benefit you for tax purposes? Read a few articles or watch videos on the topic and schedule a call with your bank or credit union to find out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't intend to be obsessively thinking about the things you want from life, but when the Moon is in your sign and opposite of Jupiter, you find it hard not to hyper focus on a goal until you've accomplished it. Today is the day that you decide to go for the gold in your life. You may have been sitting on the sidelines for a while, but now you're ready to show the world what you're made of and go for the gold.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Endings can be emotional, and when the Moon is in Scorpio, you're ready to release things that make life complicated. You don't want or desire complexities in life unless they are exciting, right? So today is perfect for cutting cords. It's out with the old and in the with the new. As the Moon is opposite of Jupiter, your ruling sign, you ready for big improvements that improve your overall health. Less stress, more fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friends can motivate you to do incredible things and when you have people who see your talents and are impressed, it can really be a huge ego boost. Today is one of those days to take the praise you've received from others and test to see if there's some merit to it. Maybe you should start your own consulting business. Perhaps you are a gifted cook or baker and would do great selling pies at your local farmer's market. If you've been toying with the idea of doing something off the beaten path, use Jupiter opposite the Moon to help you plot the idea out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family needs seem to grow exponentially today during the Moon opposite Jupiter transit. You may feel like you hare hiding beneath the shadows of what others need and what you'd like to have done today. It's not easy being the giver in all things when life is busy. Today make a promise to yourself to do something nice just for you, even if it's a long, hot shower or soaking in a bubble bath for an hour reading your favorite book.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Talking about spiritual matters can be taboo to some people, but not you. You adore hearing about the latest findings on how to restore or protect energies. In fact, you're always trying to learn new ways to tap into the higher conscious mind. So today, during the Moon opposite Jupiter transit, you're ready to take your spiritual guru side to a new level. Look up the latest trending podcasts on spiritual topics that get your mental juices flowing. If you have been thinking about reading and learning more about astrology, consider signing up for an online course.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.