Horoscope For October 13, 2023 — Moon Enters Libra

Today's horoscope for October 13, 2023 brings with it the energy of a cardinal sign. Libra rules property, relationships finances, and business. When pushed to extremes, we see in Libra the energy of a militant general of war similar to Aries, but instead of focusing on self-preservation, relationships are its focus. Here's how this effects your day, by zodiac sign and horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, October 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A window of opportunity is opening for you, Aries, and it is happening in your relationship sector, both in business and things that feel like marriage commitments. The Moon enters Libra where the eclipse will take place this week. It's a good time to mentally prepare for changes that will unfold over the next six-months bringing new people into your life, and helping those relationships that have brought you to this place in time to become less significant.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Balance in all things, Taurus. Eclipses are known for big changes and some of these can feel stressful even when they are good for us. The Moon entering Libra activates your health and wellness sector, and this one is a big deal since it's so close to the axis of Scorpio, your sector of relationships, love and marriage. You may experience an awakening moment or a sense of heightened clarity that helps you to realize what you want to accomplish over the next six-months. It's time to think about what makes you feel whole and well, and how to bring more of that into your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love can strike you when you least expect it to, and often the idea of romance begins with a spark. Now that the Moon enters Libra, where the solar eclipse will take place this week, you're set up for a magical surprise affecting how you feel about the things you adore. You might fall in love with a person or you could fall passionately in love with a newfound hobby, craft or business idea. This is a time where you will want to keep your heart open. Keep your mind open to the possibilities too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The moment you're ready to experience changes things start to happen. The Moon will shift into Libra, the sign that rules your home and family. Libra means balance so it's important to be intentional in how you interact with family, friends, and your relationships. Because this week there are a few major events happening in astrology, you may feel that there are a few barriers to balance in your life. So, ride the waves of change knowing that once the turbulence passes, you'll be able to find your equilibrium again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do you have a lot to talk about? During this week, starting with the Moon entering Libra today, your mind is filled with thoughts about the future and your life. This is a good time to write things down on paper. Create a list. Use it to hold yourself accountable for the things you'd like to change and what you'd like to remove altogether. You may find that your vision for the future takes on a new vision as the eclipse's energy begins to increase while the Moon is in the sign of Libra.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, the Moon enters Libra, your sector of money and wealth. This is a time where you may find an opportunity too hard to resist that positions you for a financial improvement. If you're looking for a new job, this may be the time to put your resume out and see what opportunities come your way. If you're looking to start a business, make partnerships or grow your financial portfolio, take action steps to do so.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Lucky you, Libra, the Moon enters your sign as it does every month for two and a half days. Only this time, this week there will be an eclipse bringing an opportunity for change in your life. The Moon symbolizes feelings and it also represents the past. You may decide that you are unhappy with some past choices you made that have impacted how you live your life now. You may decide to alter your appearance through a cosmetic procedure. Even though eclipses can spawn impulsive behavior, be sure to think through whatever you decide to do to ensure it's truly what you want long term.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The past serves so many purposes. Sometimes history can be a teacher, other times it can hold you back when you allow it to bring up sad memories that involve failure. When the Moon enters Libra, you're given a gift, and that's a flash back to the past where relationships had to end. This is a time to learn from your mistakes and to gain wisdom from them. You may even decide that a relationship you have now is better off beloved from a distance and decide to start making less of an effort to stay in touch. This Moon in Libra is one that will have you in flux, so don't jump to conclusions until the eclipse window passes after the weekend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When the Moon enters Libra, your networking sector gets a boost, and you're ready to go out into the world and mingle. You're ready to have fun and get to know new people. You're like a social butterfly during the next few days, and you may receive an abundance of invitations to events and parties. Of course, you'll want to go out and see what's happening. This Moon encourages you to branch out and socialize.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your career and social status gets a big boost when the Moon enters Libra, and this is a time to see what it would take for you to get a raise, promotion or a new job. You can use the next few days for fine tuning your resume and rewriting your cover letter. Now is a great time to look up recruiters to see how they can help you find employers on your wish-list.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When the Moon enters Libra, your mind becomes full of fresh ideas and innovative visions of the future. You could discover something that you did not know that changes how you think. This is a time for you to investigate learning opportunities especially if you're thinking about going back to school to earn a vocational certificate. If you're thinking about signing up for a course to help you improve your skills at work, look into LinkedIn Learning or Udemy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's a lot to be learned from and shared when the Moon enters Libra, your sector of shared resources and secrets. For the next two days, you may discover a secret about a friend that you did not know. You may find out that you are more similar than you realized. This is a time where disclosure is a blessing and being transparent is both helpful and useful to improving your partnerships in love, life and business.

