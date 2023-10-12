3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 13, 2023

Mars energy is making the round this week, and on October 13, 2023, we will see something very special. We have the transit of Mars trine Saturn in our sky, and how this affects people, mainly three zodiac signs to be exact, is in our ability to come off as cold or uncaring ... we're NOT anything like that. However, we are passive-aggressive during this time and because we've got our eyes on the prize, we may come off separate regarding other people's feelings or ideas.

What happens during Mars trine Saturn is that we know what we want, and we'll hold out for as long as we possibly can to get what we want. This is how the passive-aggressive part comes in because: we will boldly look someone in the eye and tell them something that isn't true, mainly because if we expressed what we need at the time, we wouldn't get what we want. It's twisted, but we must play a game to achieve the grand results. The only problem here is that only we know the rules; everyone else gets to see us boss them around without rhyme or reason.

OK, let's break it down: why will this be a rough day for three zodiac signs? Because, in playing the long game, we will be ostracized and rejected for our attitude. We may think we're in it to win it, but that doesn't mean everyone around us wants to play.

What's happening during Mars trine Saturn is that we're in our heads and while we think this is just terrific stuff, we're showing how selfish and uncaring we can be to those around us. Yow. Which signs are going to come across as passive-aggressive bullies today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 13, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You really don't like it when your plans go haywire, and that's not to say they will do that today, October 13, 2023 ... because you will be affected and influenced by the transit of Mars trine Saturn, and that will have you forcing your way to the top ... whatever that means. OK, here's how it goes down today. On October 13, 2023, you will be confronted by a family member who disapproves of your lifestyle and choices.

You feel they have no right to butt in, yet you'll 'smile and wave' at them just to placate them and shut them up. Ignoring people and 'gray-rocking' them is what you're all about during Mars trine Saturn. You may feel isolated by your actions, but it's the only way to protect yourself. It will also frustrate that family member to no end, which could backfire on you at another point.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What weirds you out today is that you feel like you're so close to achieving your goal, yet you can't claim a victory. On October 13, 2023, you will experience the influence of Mars trine Saturn, which will make you feel as though you need to concentrate so hard on your goal that you forfeit the feelings and needs of other people.

You aren't thrilled with how selfish this makes you seem, but you can't relinquish your dream. During Mars trine Saturn, you believe your dream is not a thing you can let go of, even for one second ... even to make room for someone else's feelings. You are so determined to make 'it' happen that you start looking like you've lost your mind to those in your life who depend on you NOT to lose your mind. You worry others today, so today is a rough day for you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Rather than think of yourself as supremely selfish, you'd rather believe that you have a purpose: to know yourself as strong ... and silent. You do things your way, and on this day, October 13, 2023, you will come across to others as someone who lives in their world and cares only for themself. While you may have great love and compassion for the world, you certainly aren't showing it during the transit of Mars trine Saturn.

This aspect brings out a side of you that is pure self-protection. You don't want anyone raining down on your parade, and you will say nasty things if you feel pushed. You won't like yourself for being so rude, which will put a damper on your day ... but in your mind, you have to do what you must to ... to survive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.