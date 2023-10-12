3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On October 13, 2023

Whenever we have a New Moon, we can set things right. And, as it stands, October 13, 2023, brings us not only a New Moon but one that enters the sign of Libra, so things like balance and equality are a given. If we focus on what makes sense in our lives with the idea of working on such a thing, then it's best to start putting together those ideas today, with the New Moon in Libra supporting our dreams.

Many of us have our minds on our love lives at this point in the year. We want to know that we are secure and that the relationships we've made are good ones, lasting ones ... we want to see that we don't have anything to look forward to that has anything to do with hassles or drama.

We want to know that we can count on the people we are with without ambivalence. That is why it's best to affirm these thoughts during the New Moon in Libra. This is the transit that acts as a magic wand. New Moon energy is here for us to get our ideas together. New Moon energy is when we all become magicians ... if we believe.

During the New Moon in Libra, three zodiac signs will find themselves especially eager to create affirmations they can believe in. Libra energy is so helpful that it's not worth wasting. This is a fantastic time to affirm that what we have is what we want. This is the best time to affirm that our love lives are exactly as we want them. What goes on in our minds on this day has the potential of blossoming over the next month or so ... three zodiac signs will take this energy and run with it. Good luck!

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on October 13, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When you get something into your head, you don't leave it alone, especially if it comprises positive energy and hope. You are an incredible force of positive thinking, and you are no stranger to the idea of making your dreams into reality. During the New Moon in Libra, on October 13, 2023, you will, once again, get the opportunity to create a wish and go for it.

You believe in the Law of Attraction and will use it to create the best love life for yourself because you believe in both your power and the heart and soul of the person you love. This day makes you feel good, mainly because you know where it's all headed. New Moon energy always stirs you up because you like knowing you can feel the magic at least once a month. You are the creator of your fate, Taurus. Make it beautiful and loving.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel clearheaded and ready to take on the world during the New Moon in Libra, and on this day, October 13, 2023, it's as if you can't be deterred by anything even remotely negative. Today feels like you are on top, and in your case, that's not asking for much. All you want is to believe and that is easily granted. You want to believe in your romance and you want to know that it's safe and secure.

You want to know that the person you are in love with is someone you can trust completely, with your heart. Today is when wishes enter the universe and become processed for manifestation. This is how you think; you are level-headed, easygoing, and feel that what you want is definitely not too tall an order. That is also why it works for you, Libra because you aren't asking for the world, only for your love life to be real, to work out. You merely want to feel the love and you most definitely will.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you've needed is what you'll be getting on this day, October 13, 2023, and that is, of course, some kind of confirmation that you're on the right track regarding the relationship you are presently in. While you can't know exactly where it's all going, you need to believe that you and this person do, indeed, have a future together.

While life never comes with guarantees, during the transit of the New Moon in Libra, you feel it's worthwhile putting in the creative thought. "I think, therefore I am." You believe in the idea of creative visualization; the time is perfect for this kind of thought. New Moon energy gives wings to beautiful thought patterns, so go for it, Capricorn. Change your life with the power of your mind. Believe in your dreams and let them bubble and brew on their way to manifestation today, October 13, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.