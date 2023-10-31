How The Astrology Of Sagittarius Season Brings Positive Change To Your Love Horoscope All Month

Love isn't only about rushing into action or thinking that changing your romantic partner will dissipate the challenges and difficulties you have personally been experiencing. Unlike matters in business, you can't simply will or work your way into the relationship you seek, but instead must approach it more gently, realizing the only factor you have control over is yourself.

November 2023 brings an exciting balance of energy that can inspire you to focus on the greater purpose of your relationship. The new energy will also give you more profound clarity about whether this is a relationship in which you and your partner can grow together or if you're meant to part ways instead.

While Venus in Libra will guide you into compromise and love, the incoming Sagittarius energy will ask you to reflect on whether this connection is where you want to be and if you can still see why you and your partner are choosing a life together.

While it may feel like there is a duality at play of staying together versus separating, the differing energy will be of benefit regardless of what the specifics are of your current situation. Even in the best of relationships, things can get complex and even downright awful at certain moments.

It's not the worst that your truth is discovered, but what you both decide to do next that matters most. For couples meant to establish an even deeper connection, the Libra influence will help you focus on what matters most and work together as a team to grow even stronger.

Yet, if you find yourself becoming more distant with your partner throughout the month, reflecting on if you would still be attracted to this person if you met them now, then perhaps the energy of Sagittarius is urging you to take off in a new direction. Whether it's a reconnection or a break-up, there is still reason to celebrate because the path you find yourself on leads to a new chapter in love.

While a new life and partner isn't the cure for any current stresses, it doesn't mean it's not in the same sense. In some relationships, you and your partner are destined to bring out the worst in one another so you can heal more deeply. It's normal for there to be hope of something better with a new partner, but make sure that the reason you're genuinely leaving.

If you do, you know you're meant for more. Take accountability within yourself to be the person who is in the place to create that — and not just choose it. Love will rarely take the expected path, but in November 2023, you will see that the most unexpected moments sometimes lead to the most significant connections.

Key Dates for November 2023

Saturday, November 4

Saturn, ruler of personal boundaries and karmic lessons, stations direct in Pisces at the start of November, helping you to implement your recent growth into positive action. While retrograde in Pisces, Saturn has helped you understand the greater meaning of events in your romantic life so that you could learn from it and then choose to act from a place of healing rather than wounding.

When Saturn stations direct in Pisces, it will be at zero degrees, which places it at the beginning of this zodiac sign. Saturn first entered Pisces on March 7, 2023, which means that you will see similar themes arise that you have previously encountered. However, now, you have the wisdom to make the decisions and choices more aligned with your soul. Saturn tends to make or break relationships, so it's essential to release control around this time so you're not hanging onto a love that is meant to be cleared to make room for something better.

Wednesday, November 8

Relationships receive a boost as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into the air sign of Libra on Wednesday, November 8. Libra is one of the two ruling signs of Venus, which makes this an incredibly positive energy for finding peace, compromise and balance in your relationships. After a strenuous retrograde journey earlier in the year, things should finally feel like they are improving — however, it just might not be in the way you initially anticipated.

Friday, November 10

Mercury is the planet of communication that rules how you think and speak with others. In Sagittarius, you will look at things from a much more theoretical perspective as you entertain the purpose of everything and crave adventure and freedom more than routine or stability. Try to look for ways to bring a sense of newness or excitement into your existing relationship so that you can grow through this phase positively together.

If single, it's an incredible time to create a new romantic relationship, especially one that may be long-distance, or you might have to travel often to enjoy it genuinely. Let your mind expand under this planetary influence to help you see that there is more to love than simply having a warm body next to you.

Monday, November 13

The New Moon in Scorpio calls for greater depth and passion within your relationship. This lunation is connected to the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, which ended the previous eclipse cycle and still ties in with this lunar event. Be mindful of anything you might have to clear out of your life, especially around old traumas or wounds, as you are on the precipice of a new beginning. You must make sure you're in the place to seize it.

You can set new intentions, but please try to make them more of an internal nature rather than something you create externally in your life at this time. You can decide how to live your life and what relationship aligns most with your truth. By healing the fears or hurts in your heart, you can create a new space for love to flourish.

Wednesday, November 22

The Sun shifts into Sagittarius on Wednesday, November 22, ushering in the Sagittarius Season. Sagittarius is a fire sign that is one of the most spiritual signs of the zodiac. While it gets a bad reputation for being uncommitted, this zodiac sign craves romantic stability. Sagittarius wants to fly free but also knows it desires a stable place to return to. During this energy, ensure you're not letting a momentary whim deter you from what you seek in your romantic life.

The more you can articulate your changing needs and the desire for a more profound connection, the more you can ensure you and your partner can grow together. It's not about choosing between your dreams or having a committed relationship but working together to figure out how to make both a reality.

Friday, November 24

Mars is the planet that rules ambition, determination, passion and intimacy. Mars becomes more active and intense in Sagittarius as it thrives in fire energy, as Aries is its home sign. Rather than simply charging straight ahead or looking for passionate connections, it desires to create something meaningful. This is the side of Sagittarius that Mars is looking to embrace as you are guided to let confidence fuel you for the decisions ahead, but you also want to make sure that it means something.

You may feel confused around this time regarding love, especially if there is a powerful physical connection and if that's all that it is. Recognize that your physical connection with your partner only indicates the deeper one that already exists. Explore all aspects of your relationship during this phase and allow yourself to truly embrace all that you have ever dreamed love to be.

Monday, November 27

November ends with the Full Moon in Gemini, opposite the Sun in Sagittarius. Gemini is known for being a fun-loving, social sign, while Sagittarius is the seeker, representative of the higher version of yourself. Together, they create the opposite ends of a spectrum where you can do what is fun and easy or look for ways to grow to find greater fulfillment. Your task on this lunation is to find a balance between the two where you can embrace the human side of your nature while also paying homage to your spirit.

The Full Moon in Gemini will activate Mars and Saturn here, so there is a sense that you will want to take some action in your romantic life but may feel blocked from doing so. Focus on the small steps and see the greater purpose behind any challenges. While the stars always want you to live your most amazing life, they also want to help guide you into becoming the person you're meant to be, which means learning those necessary lessons.

November 2023 monthly love horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, November 8

Leading Energy: Venus in Libra, ruler of your seventh house of relationships

The theme for you will be your relationships in the month ahead. Still, with the Sun, Mercury and Mars all in Sagittarius, it could inspire you to focus more on a new connection rather than reigniting the flame within a current relationship. Venus retrogrades in Leo bring up a lot for you to consider regarding what brings you happiness and what you authentically can and want to commit to.

While issues have gone unresolved, you will find a meaningful closure in relationship matters now. Trust yourself to make the decisions that will bring you the most happiness and love, and let yourself release the idea you will ever have to work for what is divinely meant for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: New Moon in Scorpio, ruler of your seventh house of relationships

At the end of October, the last eclipse occurred on the Scorpio and Taurus axis, which you will still be processing and moving through as November begins. The great news is that whatever you've recently been through is now behind you, but to understand that, you also must start taking steps forward. At the end of October, the Eclipse in your zodiac sign was about a great deal of emotional release and healing to make the most of the New Moon in Scorpio, which occurs in your relationship sector.

Allow yourself the gift of a new beginning by honoring everything that has brought you to this moment. It's not about ever having to be perfect to deserve the love you desire but only honoring your growth so you can choose the most aligned with your soul.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, November 22

Leading Energy: Sun in Sagittarius, ruler of your seventh house of relationships

An excellent month of new opportunities and love is shaping as the Sun, Mars and Mercury shift into Sagittarius, drawing your attention to your romantic life. This is always an incredible time of year for you as you naturally attract new opportunities for love and deepen any existing connections.

While this always proves to be a positive time for you romantically, this year will have an extra layer of energy as Saturn stations direct in Pisces, encouraging you to feel more purposeful in your relationships. It's okay to shift your desires and beliefs as you grow because this transformation will allow you to create your dream romantic relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, November 8

Leading Energy: Venus in Libra, ruler of your fourth house of home and family

Cancer is the sign of home, so this part of your life is always essential. Not just a home that you share with a romantic partner or even the one you are encouraged to build within yourself, but also what the theme of home represents. You can flourish unimaginably when you genuinely feel you have a space and relationship that feels like home.

Take time to focus on creating a home that feels satisfying and nurturing for you, and if you're already in a relationship, take on renovation projects together, which cannot just add to the space of your home but also deepen your relationship. The more you allow yourself to honor what is most important to you, the more you will be able to feel all that love can genuinely bring to your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, November 22

Leading Energy: Sun in Sagittarius, ruler of your fifth house of joy, pleasure and commitment

Life and relationships have been challenging as of late while you were guided to focus more on your love for yourself. As much as this has been a process you've avoided, the results of your fantastic self-work are about to pay off as the Sun, Mercury and Mars all shift into Sagittarius in November.

This is truly a divine opportunity from the universe to create a more profound sense of joy, fulfillment and commitment in your romantic life. Sagittarius also rules over themes of marriage, so taking things to a new level or even having conversations about your future as a couple will be heavily favored. Just remember all that you've recently learned, especially about how to value yourself in relationships and you will be able to make the most of every opportunity.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, November 22

Leading Energy: Sun in Sagittarius, ruler of your fourth house of home and family

As the Sun slips into Sagittarius, the focus shifts to your home and family. This is only intensified as Mercury and Mars are there, lending energy to essential conversations and desire for what changes you seek to embrace within your romantic life. You've just come off some important lessons surrounding gratitude and appreciating all you must attract more.

This has positively affected you, and now you can see your relationship's incredible value and presence in your life as Sagittarius brings positive new developments to the domestic intimacy you share with your partner. Take time to be present with your partner this month and look more at what you both want to accomplish together rather than separately because this will ensure you can continue to grow together for years to come.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, November 8

Leading Energy: Venus in Libra, ruler of your first house of self

A meaningful change is building in your life as you begin the steps to completely recreate who you are and even what love means to you. So much of the recent astrology has directed you toward focusing on your dreams, growth and what you want from your life. Either your partner must support this new phase for you, or you may outgrow one another entirely.

Likely, you already feel that this will end up a particular way, but unlike times before, you're okay with what is happening. Venus in Libra is helping you to develop a more profound sense of self-love and to validate your inner needs, knowing that it's never too much to ask to be loved in the ways you genuinely need.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, November 13

Leading Energy: New Moon in Scorpio, ruler of your first house of self

Your zodiac season is still here as you celebrate your solar return and a chance for a fresh start. With that comes the ability to focus on the cleanse or release you need to free yourself from the past year and the aspects of life that may still weigh heavy on your heart. This is your chance to take the time to focus on yourself and the life that you want to build. Love will always come, but you want to ensure you're in the place to attract what you genuinely desire.

Use your New Moon in Scorpio to do a powerful release ritual as you let go of past heartbreak, pain or wounding so that you can start this new birth year off right because it will make all the difference. Once that emotional space was cleared, you could even find that new love was much closer than you had imagined.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, November 27

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Gemini, ruler of your seventh house of relationships

Just as your zodiac season begins, you must focus on the message in your romantic choices. You love new adventures and exploring the distant reaches of your dreams. However, you must also ensure you never leave anything of value behind. The Full Moon in Gemini lights up your romantic life, bringing positive moments of fruition, while the Sun, Mars and Mercury are opposite in your sign of Sagittarius.

This is a time to ensure that you are thinking for yourself and making the choices that honor your truth instead of trying to make everyone else happy or uphold outgrown obligations. With this critical moment in your relationship this month, you may want to go in a different direction, which the stars fully support. Make sure you are genuinely doing things differently than before, and you will be able to create the relationship of your dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, November 4

Leading Energy: Saturn direct in Pisces, ruler of your third house of communication

While you excel in the workplace in terms of communication, the romantic vulnerability and emotional expression a relationship requires can often feel challenging. This has more to do with feeling like opening might also be like giving up control, but in love, you'll never fully know the power of your feelings unless you fully surrender.

As Saturn stations direct in Pisces, it lights up your third house of communication, helping you to implement new ways of communicating and sharing with your partner that will help to improve and strengthen your connection. In Pisces, Saturn helps you to become more emotional and to honor the deep presence that your partner has in your life. As this lesson comes full circle, it's also time to realize that while you can't control love, you have autonomy over how open you are with your partner, which is often the only thing needed to make the positive changes you desire.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, November 27

Leading Energy: Full Moon in Gemini, ruler of your fifth house of joy, pleasure and commitment

It has been a long road of lessons and even backtracking as you have to move through similar themes of your past, even if you now feel like a completely different person. All of this was part of the process to help you see how much you have healed, which means while things might remain a trigger, you are handling them in a new way now.

The more you can honor your growth and how much has changed within yourself, the more you can open to love — and a more profound commitment. Try to embrace the mindset that love can keep you safe instead of fear, which is how you previously have operated. Because in this current place in your romantic life, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, November 8

Leading Energy: Venus in Libra, ruler of your eighth house of passion, transformation and intimacy

It's sometimes okay to take yourself out of the arena of love. To return to yourself, focus on your inner joys, passions and healing. As the dreamy romantic you are, you always know when precisely the right time to return. You will feel love again in November and begin tugging on your heart.

Venus shifts into Libra and brings in themes of passion, physical intimacy and transformation as you are inspired to use your recent growth and healing to help bring about a love that aligns more with your soul. Trusting your process is essential, as is the person you are creating a relationship with. Allow yourself to let it be whatever it is showing up as and in the power that only the most fantastic love affairs can positively change your life and soul.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.