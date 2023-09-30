Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 1, 2023

Every zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Sunday, October 1, 2023, is here. Here's what's in store during a day when the Moon is in Taurus and the Sun in Libra.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A dollar well invested can be a path to financial security. Today, this tarot card indicates that you can look for new ways to earn money through speculation. Perhaps you can buy a piece of real estate or go antiquing. If you have never dabbled in crypto, you could buy something or pick up a book and learn about the topic of investing to see if it's something you want to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Someone in your life wants to help nurture you into the person you are meant to be. The Queen of Pentacles reveals a female motherly figure who is wise and knowledgeable. This could be a mother or an aunt, but she is there to talk openly about life, love and relationships. Seek her advice and be willing to hear what she says, even if you decide not to take the advice.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Today, you'll be holding on to something that requires all the patience you can muster. You may feel like quitting and giving up because the journey feels too much. But you're so close, Gemini. You don't want to quit now. You will miss out on all the hard work and time you've invested. A little while longer, and you'll be so thankful you didn't surrender to your fear.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Are you losing sight of the goal? You may struggle to see things for what they are because you're more concerned with productivity and work. Today, this tarot card is saying you need to take a step back and let the day go by. When you have a moment of clarity, you see things in a whole new light.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You've been carrying a heavy load lately, and you're wishing things would not have to be this difficult. This tarot card is saying that it's good to talk to someone about your problems. You should not hold it all inside. Your heart deserves to be heard.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky you, Virgo. Something is coming to you so that you suddenly are pushed up to a level of success you've been working hard to capture. You may not see how much others admire all that you do. But take notice, they see you, and your payoff is coming.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You've been rushing ahead without any regard for the consequences. You may be in a hurry because you fear running out of time to do everything you need to get done. Today, this tarot card is tapping you on the shoulder, It's good to pay attention to what friends say. They see what you're doing from the outside in. Their advice is there for a reason.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

A fatherly figure with resources to help you may be in your life today. This could be a father or an uncle who may not be wealthy but has access to resources. In other words, if you need help, ask for it directly. Your words can be impactful and prompt someone to take action on your behalf.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You love your quiet time alone away from the world. Today, you are craving it a bit more than usual. It's a day meant for physical and emotional separation from the world. Get out into nature. Explore the environment before the winter starts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Betrayal hurts so badly; today, you may feel like someone didn't keep a promise they made to you. It can be such a tough emotion to navigate. Don't try to allow the hurt to cause you to distrust everyone. You don'twant want to let a small part of life take away from your core personality.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Someone may deliver an essential message to you, and it can surprise you how young a person can be and yet have so much wisdom. Today, pay attention to what is being said and not how or from whom it's stated.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Nurture your mind. Today was made for thinking and dreaming about the future. You have to believe in things that you've not seen. The world is changing rapidly, so when you have time to enjoy the things in it, go out and have fun. See it all!

