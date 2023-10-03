3 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On October 4, 2023

Sometimes, what appears to be a problem on the surface may be cosmic forces conspiring in your favor and removing obstacles from your path. Today, on October 4, 2023, we are asked to ponder this, especially the three zodiac signs with the best, most beautiful horoscopes — Taurus, Capricorn and Cancer.

Seemingly unrelated events often become connected by a string of fate with a larger-than-life story hiding behind. Take some time today and reflect on your past. You, too, have experienced something of that kind in your life. While hindsight might be 20/20, reflecting on what happened will allow you to detect the signs when something similar happens again.

Sun in Libra square Vesta in Cancer are the cosmic influencers today. It's not enough to be polite and well-meaning if it's a mask that hides a lack of courage. With the Sun opposite Chiron in Aries adding its weight to this equation, we are reminded to take a stand for what matters to us and our loved ones, even if we don't have the support of the wider world outside.

Journaling your thoughts and feelings on this subject can bring you a lot of clarity, too, especially when it becomes obvious that certain wounds you sustained in the past were of the good kind. After all, getting cuts and scrapes while gardening is a matter of pride for a dedicated gardener. Let's focus on Taurus, Capricorn, and Cancer since they are the three zodiac signs with horoscopes that are simply beautiful on October 4, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 4, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your creative side will be the king or queen of the day. Let it shine, and you shall shine because of it. Some of you have been sitting on a brilliant idea or inspiration you're scared of showing to the world or acting upon. Now's the time to push back those fears and let your soul light your path forward.

Uranus in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces is the main astrological energy of the day for you. Their trine aspect with Mercury in Virgo entering Libra is here for you, too. This energy asks you not to worry about conventions and offending those who came before you. If someone tries to stifle your creativity because they think you are an upstart, are they truly an authority figure you should admire and respect?

Suppose you feel called to spend much time working on something creative today. It can be in your career, a hobby, a personal project or something else. That's the best way to honor the blessings here for you.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, sometimes it's wise to move as fast as possible before time runs out. Other times, it's wiser to become still and evaluate your circumstances or wait for your seeds to grow into saplings. Today's energy asks you to focus on the latter, even if your heart wants to put the pedal to the metal.

Mercury is in the last degree of Virgo, and it is entering Virgo. Mercury entering Libra shows up as your primary benefactor. As a planet in the 29th degree (also called anaretic degree), this energy will bring fated circumstances into your life to help you complete a significant phase before you open a new chapter. You are being asked to be more careful as you live through this phase because people tend to make the most mistakes right before they cross the finish line.

Neptune, opposite Mercury in Virgo, is also here to support you. So, if you feel called to, meditate for a little while today to help ground your energy and find peace within. It will make it easier to go slow when impatience tries to make you go fast.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there's a reason why you are on the best horoscopes list today. Your experience over the day may make you question that. Just remember that the cosmos is clearing the path forward for you right now. These experiences are part of it.

Moon in Gemini will slowly move into a conjunction aspect with Vesta in Cancer sometime today. You are being asked to step out of your comfort zone to honor this energy and benefit from its blessings. It feels great to have things always stay the same to conserve our energy and be at peace, but this can often be why peace gets snatched from our lives. It is almost like stagnant water around the roots of a tree that eventually causes it to rot.

If you feel up to the task, attend an event today that helps you learn something new or puts you on the path of new people. It can be a group therapy session, a book reading at the local bookstore or even an informal backyard workshop. The more you step out of your comfort zone, the stronger you will be.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.