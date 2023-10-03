3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 4, 2023

Mercury has just entered the astrological sign of Libra, and that can only mean good news for those of us who have had a hard time communicating in love and romance.

Today, October 4, 2023 presents three zodiac signs with a primo opportunity: get your facts together and say what's on your mind ... in other words, strike while the iron is hot and use this fast-paced transit as the energy that gets you from misunderstood to fully comprehended.

Today is the day that we formulate sentences that work, meaning...we can accomplish so much today, but we must act fast. You snooze, you lose, as they say. No snoozing allowed today!

That's good because we who are of the three most affected zodiac signs won't want to sit this one out. We have secretly been waiting for the moment to say exactly what we mean, how we feel and what we want to do about it. We have so much love in our hearts, and we truly do want to share.

Mercury in Libra lets us know that life is short and that if we want to get things done, then we have to do them ourselves. We're not waiting to be saved today. We're logical and make sense. What's needed is what we deliver, and on October 4, 2023, what's needed is open and honest, realistic and to-the-point conversation.

So, let's make the most of Mercury in Libra by hanging on to our nerves. We can say what's on our minds to the person who has proven to us that it's safe to speak with them. We can tell them that their love for us means there are no dangers. We are safe. We are secure during Mercury in Libra's transit.

Today, October 4, 2023, three zodiac signs can definitely consider themselves to be lucky in love.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If Libra is involved, you can usually make the best of it. During the transit of Mercury in Libra on October 4, 2023, you'll find that you are smooth tongues and easygoing. You feel as though you've got a lot of nerve, and it's all working for you.

You are going to take this day and make it into something memorable for both yourself and the person you are with, and why? Because they are going to get to see a side of you on this day that they've never seen before. They are finally going to see you come alive in your own truth, and that truth is that you love love love the person you are with them. They have been holding their breath waiting for this day to come. With the helping hand of Mercury in Libra, you won't be able to shut up — and everything out of your mouth will be welcomed and beloved.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are known for your restraint, and sometimes being so stoic and in control has had you miss out on some of the experiences you wish you could have had. Mercury in Libra has a way of bringing out your inner desires and lessening your need to inhibit yourself.

This transit works with your style of communication. You will be going at your own pace, but you will surprise yourself at what literally comes out of your mouth. You are more loving and expressive today than ever before, and the degree of affection that you show will blow your partner away. You see their reaction, and you love it. It's fun for you to finally be comfortable in your own skin. During Mercury in Libra on October 4, 2023, comfort is what's going to get you from uptight to completely loose as a goose.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Never in your life have you ever had a problem expressing yourself. Your 'issue' is holding back and not gushing it all out in a way that confuses people ... even yourself. You are pure emotion and feeling, Pisces, and you take things very seriously sometimes.

On October 4, 2023, during the transit of Mercury in Libra, you will feel so well-balanced and at ease when it comes to communication that it will almost feel...enlightened. You want to take advantage of this feeling and explain yourself.

You want to seize the day and let the person you love know that you aren't just a scatterbrain nut who loves them with all of your heart. You are capable of great poetry and affection on this day. This transit helps you gather your thoughts so that by the time you do let it all out, it's concise and makes sense. You are graceful and relaxed today, which is worth its weight in gold.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.