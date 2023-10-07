4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships On October 9 - 15, 2023

This week brings us a slew of interesting obstacles, and what makes them interesting is that we will find a sensible way around every obstacle we encounter this week. There's a lot of positivity going on during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, although getting to 'the good stuff' is what's going to be the chore. We may find that heartbreak is par for the course here, but it's the kind of heartbreak that resolves itself in the knowledge that it cannot and will not last forever.

Our most noteworthy transit for the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, happens on October 10, when Pluto emerges from its retrograde and goes direct. This is major and will affect and influence how we deal with our relationships — especially if we are unhappy. The direct motion of Pluto will be cosmically supported by Mars trine Saturn and Venus Opposite Saturn. This is going to result in many changes in the lives of those who have been needing change ... romantically.

While this line can touch all signs of transits, we will notice that four zodiac signs are particularly moved by the New Moon in Libra and Moon square Pluto happening while the Moon enters Scorpio. This week lets us know that we can no longer be a part of something we no longer consider romantic or desirable. This week, October 9 - 15, 2023, is where we first move toward releasing ourselves from the relationships we know cannot go on.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships on October 9 - 15, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been going over and over that one thought in your mind now, and during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, you will finally conclude that there's only one outcome: you have to break up with your partner. The love died out a while back and even though that came as a surprise as you had never intended to simply 'stop' loving them, you know the truth when you see it and the truth is that the relationship you've gotten yourself into is one they would call 'loveless.' It happens and you are not alone.

You did your best and so did your partner, and even if they didn't live up to your expectations, it's OK because during this week, October 9 - 15, 2023, you'll have decided to move on. With Pluto going Direct, everything seems much clearer now. There is no point in holding back. Transformation is momentum and you, Cancer, are on the move.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are just now coming to realize that it's time to end the relationship you are in. You have exhausted your reasons why you should continue to try, and during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, you'll know that there are no reasons left. You simply need to part ways with the one you once loved because that is the only thing that makes sense now.

As hard as it is to admit, you know in your heart, they feel the same way you do. Neither of you is growing, and the many transits during this week only serve to put this into perspective. You are swimming upstream and going nowhere, and you feel that this time is right to take the chance and bank on the idea that what lies ahead can't be that bad. You have optimism and faith in the future. This week, you put that vision to the test.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you'll find happening to you this week, October 9 - 15, 2023, is that you can't shake the feeling that you must move along. Somehow, that will translate into leaving your partner and starting a new life ... if possible. You feel exceedingly strong-willed this week, and with Mars trine Saturn and a New Moon in your zodiac sign, the results will be nothing less than bold regarding your next moves.

You have started feeling weighed down by your romantic partner, a real turn-off where you are concerned. You've always thought that if you were to commit to a romantic relationship, that coupling had to revolve around mutual respect and continuous mental and emotional support. You've started to understand that what began as a good thing has now morphed into something you can no longer count on, and having said that ... you're out.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You won't be able to help but feel as though you need something new in your life, as the many Pluto transits affect you deeply, and being the Pluto is going direct, you won't be able to look back. You feel as though you owe yourself the forward momentum that will only result in major and positive change, and you know you can't make that happen until you get rid of that which keeps you back, and unfortunately, this happens to be your romantic partner.

You haven't felt romantic about this person in quite a while, so, ironically, you would even call them your romantic partner. However, that's how you've been playing it ... and during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, you will recognize that as false. The last thing you'll ever do is live a lie, Scorpio, and it is at this time you go for the truth and end the relationship you are presently in.

