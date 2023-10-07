3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 8, 2023

Mars square Pluto. Yeah, that can't be good. Just look at that system right there. Mars, the planet of war, squaring (always implicative of negativity) Pluto, the planet of transformation and radical change. Sounds like today is going to have some of us facing serious truths about ourselves.

If transformation is the goal of today, October 8, 2023, and getting there is going to take a revolution, hang on to your heads, folks, because today will be hella bumpy.

What will make this day extra EXTRA is that three zodiac signs will want to show their dominance and that can't be helped when Mars is out there, doing its thing. So, we can expect to run into bullies today, people who can only see things 'their' way, and pushy people who mow others down if they get in the way.

Mars Square Pluto will not bring out our soft and dainty side. expect to see some pitifully awful behavior today, October 8, 2023. If we are among the pitiful, if asked why we do what we do with such force, our response will be, "Because we can." Yikes. There is no arguing that one.

So, today will be rough for the zodiac signs that insist upon others and for the 'others' who get in the way of the insisters accidentally. It's like we can't escape the harshness that comes along with Mars Square Pluto. We are either the eater or the eaten, and being the eater means a helluva a lot of indigestion. All jokes aside, this day will not be easy for anyone. Take it in stride, signs. This, too, shall pass.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You might not see today as a rough day, as you will be one of the power players on October 8, 2023. Mars Square Pluto may be harsh and bring something out in you that could only be considered 'pushy,' but that doesn't make you too put out. You'll take today as a sign to go out there and make what's yours ... yours. What qualifies as 'yours' is subject to debate, but you will more than likely use the transit of Mars Square Pluto to your advantage.

The problem that might arise is that you also happen to be someone who likes to be liked and approved of, and THAT is not what you'll see today. You will push and annoy people into a corner, and they will resent you. It's all in a day's work — a Mars Square Pluto day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will want to play ball when Mars Square Pluto hits your psyche. That means that today will give you such a power rush that you will want to create some big changes in your life. The problem is that, on October 8, 2023, the changes you'll want to make all have something to do with someone else in your life and that person isn't as 'ready' as you are.

This, you find ridiculous, and you let them know. If you're as hot to trot on change as you are today, they should just let you be and give you what you need. You feel you have enough power for both of you, but life doesn't work that way. You are letting the influence of Mars Square Pluto make you believe that you are the only one who can make decisions, and you will be sorely resented for your efforts, Leo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You come out like gangbusters today during the transit of Mars Square Pluto, and what this means is that you are way too strong to hold back. You have a romantic partner who knows that you get like this on occasion, but on October 8, 2023, they will not like what they see and will have the nerve to tell you all about it. Hearing their disapproval of your change plan not only angers you but acts as a prompt to do it even more.

You are now on a pure egomania roll. You will do what you want and have your say no matter what your partner says. Now, you're in your head. Nothing is real but your fantasy. Your partner will tell you to back off and get real. You will find them immature and irrational. This one will need a few more days to return to peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.