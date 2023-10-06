3 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Free On October 7, 2023

On October 7, 2023, we will be joined by the Moon square Mars. For three zodiac signs, this could be the day we recognize something in ourselves that cannot be denied: we must be free. Free, how? Does this mean we need to be free from our romantic partners?

Or do we need to be free from responsibility or work? Do we crave freedom and independence from social bondage, or is this freedom unattainable, like ... the freedom from getting older or being trapped in a life we don't relate to? It's very convoluted in theory, but here's the interesting part: the Moon square Mars will get us an answer; it's that strong.

During this time, we will find that freedom solves almost everything that bothers us. We must set ourselves free from what we consciously signed on for. That means on this day, we have to take responsibility for the fact that if we feel imprisoned somehow, we are the ones who got ourselves into this mess. If freedom is what will give us happiness, then we have to accept that we are the people who got us into a place where we aren't happy.

That's where the Moon square Mars does its best work. it lets us feel as if 'this is the moment.' Saturday we can undo the damage. October 7, we can walk away. Saturday is the day we get it into our minds that we are the ones who take ourselves from here to there.

This is the day we recognize that we are not helpless victims and can free ourselves from past and present pain. We are in charge and no transit states this as fiercely as the Moon square Mars. We are being given as assist this Saturday.

Three zodiac signs need to be free on October 7, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During the Leo Moon squares Mars on October 7, 2023, you will come full circle with a thought plaguing you for a while now. That thought is, 'Why have I gone along with something I don't believe in?' You are now just waking up to the fact that you've been involved in something — it could be a romance — that isn't giving you what you want. It's taking away from you. You are starting to feel drained and incomplete. During the Moon square Mars, you will recognize that this doesn't have to be this way.

You are not here to just 'let it happen.' You need to free yourself from the trap that you've gotten yourself into. The only way you can do this, Libra, is by speaking up and being truthful with yourself and the person you are with. This isn't working, and you know it. If you need freedom, sticking with it will not get you anywhere. You have one option: free yourself. Nobody else is going to do it, Libra.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The last thing you ever wanted to know is exactly what you know now: that you don't feel free. You feel like your entire world is locked up and imprisoned in someone else's thoughts, and you wonder why you let yourself go like this. At first, it was all to please someone else. You thought it would be nice to let this person you were romantically linked to 'run the show.'

Before you knew it, you were under their control, which started feeling like hell. As a Scorpio, you don't care about this kind of entrapment. During the Moon square Mars, you will feel strongly that the opportunity to flee is at hand. On October 7, 2023, you will know it's now or never. Screw up your courage and make your way to freedom, Scorpio. Don't look back, just ... go.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's taken you a lifetime to understand what freedom is, and in your case, it means trusting your gut and following your course. Love and romance take a backseat here, as the Moon square Mars reminds you that you are number one, no matter what. You have started to understand that while life requires compromise, so much of that compromise seems to be part and parcel of human selfishness and folly.

On October 7, 2023, you will recognize that you no longer want to play the game according to someone else's rules. This, to you, is true freedom and a prerequisite to your happiness. Of course, you can have love and romance, but your priority is you. You need freedom in love, life, work and play. You are ever the lover of independence. That's never going to change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.