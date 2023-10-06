3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Personal Space More Than Love On October 7, 2023

Saturday is an important day for many of us as it is the day we realize that it's a wonderful thing to be in love and to have the company of someone we love. It's just as important to claim and honor our space within the relationship. We come from a place of total respect here when we feel this. This is not our way of saying to our romantic partners anything other than we need to be respected in the same way that they would wish to be respected. In this case, the wish is for personal space for three zodiac signs. It's of utmost importance and cannot be ignored.

On October 7, 2023, we have the transit of Moon opposite Pluto with us. This transit is here to get under our skin and let us know that we can no longer deny certain feelings that we have — whatever those feelings are. On this day, however, what's on our minds is that we feel our personal space has been trespassed upon. We don't like thinking of it that way, but we can't help but know this is the truth. We love our partners very much, but we really and truly need our space, a sacred place that belongs only to us.

Moon opposite Pluto has us in touch with our innermost thoughts and desires, so much so that we can't escape them on Saturday. This propels us into action. We can't just sit with our thoughts. We have to voice them, and if what we are getting at is that we need to explain to our romantic partners that we cannot be there 24-7, then so be it. We have to declare our personal space. There is nothing wrong with this, and even though we may feel as though it takes nerve to 'let it out,' we don't have a choice ... not if we're to be happy. Fear not, friends. We can do this.

Three zodiac signs need personal space more than love on October 7, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always needed your own space, but you've also always made exceptions to that rule throughout your life in romance and relationships. You've learned that this is not really something you can bargain about. It's natural; you desperately need to be alone when you want to be. You can't act your way into thinking you can do a round-the-clock relationship. And on October 7, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, you'll find that trying to pretend you can hurts you.

You don't want to scare your partner away, but they must understand that you're not the kind of person who can handle a 24-7, in-your-face love affair. They know this about you already, but you haven't enforced it as a rule. Saturday is the day you make this known. Don't be afraid to speak your mind, Gemini. You aren't asking for much, sincerely.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Moon opposite Pluto has you looking directly into your soul on October 7, 2023. While you explore nature, you will discover what works for you and what doesn't. What doesn't work for you is what's never worked for you: being in a relationship that doesn't allow you your private space. You have never once thought that being in a relationship would be great if you had to sacrifice your own space just to keep it going. You see that the world paints this picture of perfection in love as two people who never separate and that any kind of deviation from this picture implies failure.

You won't buy into that, and even though you ARE in a relationship, you will utilize this day's transit, Moon opposite Pluto, to tell the person you are with that you need your own space. This is a given and a deal breaker if not listened to. You love your partner, but you love your space ... just as much. It's real.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Once you get the idea into your mind, you won't be able to let it go, mostly because that idea speaks your truth. On October 7, 2023, you will know that you can no longer spend the same time as you usually do with your romantic partner. It's not because of anything they've done or said. It's because you have realized that you are somewhat of a loner. You need your personal space, which is crucial to whether or not you are happy.

During the transit Moon opposite Pluto, is good for putting us in touch with our authentic feelings and once you 'see the light' you won't be able to accept anything less than what the light reveals. In your case, you want a very simple request: to take off on your own when you want to. You aren't cheating or lying. You are claiming your space, and Moon opposite Pluto has your back on this desire, Pisces. Go for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.