3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 5, 2023

Today will have us accept that certain things simply cannot be ... and that is OK. On October 5, 2023, we will see that message come to us in the form of someone else not wanting our opinion. So, it's an indirect message. Our input is not wanted and we have to deal with that.

We must understand that others have reasons for doing whatever they do and that our input isn't necessarily the messianic answer they sought. In other words, on October 5, 2023, during today's transit of Moon square Neptune, we have to get that there's a time to advance ... and a time to retreat. Today is for retreating.

Can we deal with this? Can we handle the idea that our brilliance may not necessarily be what someone else wants in their life? We will have to. Moon square Neptune is the kind of transit that lets us know that while we may think we are 'all that and a bag of chips,' we may not be someone else's cup of tea, which must be OK. While that doesn't seem like such a tall order, three zodiac signs here today will find it confusing and disorienting.

So, what makes today a rough day is all about accepting that we're either not always 'right' or that our opinion is not always welcomed. That has to be OK because it is what it is. We'll get our chance again. We may not be 'wrong' about anything today and we may have incredible brilliance to share ... it's just that we need to be able to 'read the room' and during Moon square Neptune, the room isn't in the mood for us. Can we dig it? Yes, we can. Hopefully.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 5, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It is sometimes hard to understand that you're not always needed, and even less easy for you to not take that personally. You tend to take just about everything to heart, so you get hurt easily, especially when someone you love and respect tells you they do not wish to hear what you say today. It's not that what you have to offer is cheap or unwanted.

The person asking you to refrain is in a mood that requires their headspace ... and they cannot appreciate where you're coming from on this day, October 5, 2023. The day's transit is Moon square Neptune, which will prevent you from understanding, especially considering all you want to do is good. You are doing good, Leo, but the best you can do for them right now is to let them have their space.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may end up feeling bad that a certain friend of yours is not all that into hanging with you today, and honestly, your best bet would be not to take it seriously. They need to be alone, and even if they promised you that today, October 5, 2023, would be your big special day together if they bail on you, they have their reasons.

The thing about today's transit, Moon square Neptune, is that it affects everyone differently. So, some of us want to help — like yourself — and some want to sink into our little dark place just to recoup on our time. You may want to help and they may reject your efforts. It's not personal. It's just about reading your friend's needs. Is pushing a good idea? More than likely not.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Rather than trying to understand this day from the ego's point of view, try to see that October 5, 2023, is more about acceptance than enforcing your point. You are undoubtedly a brilliant and balanced person, Libra, and when you love someone as you do, you are right there for them. However, you'll find no place to be during the transit of Moon square Neptune.

You are not required by your loved one for anything and that doesn't necessarily mean you have to create a position for yourself where you're there with them, advising, helping and guiding. You are not needed to guide, help or advise today, so walking away from your ego is best. All that's needed from you on this day, during Moon square Neptune, is your silent love. That will do the trick — no need for anything else.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.