These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have Rough Horoscopes On October 7, 2023

Something is compelling going on today, and while it will be both inspiring and influential, it may just put us in a position where we don't know if we've gone too far. This implies that on this day, October 7, 2023, we will feel very strong and ambitious.

However, we may not know when to put the brakes on, which may result in some other external force coming in to either stop us or get in our way. We are working with the transit of Moon square Mars, and while there's so much good to this aspect, we risk overdoing it. As we all know, "too much of a good thing ... "

Three zodiac signs, in particular, may feel that rush of power as we can see the outcome of some wonderful plan or endeavor right before our eyes. We know we're on the right track and have the guts and the energy to get where we want to go ... but what we lack on this day, October 7, 2023, is discretion.

We're all flailing power and might but very little discretion or integrity. We believe in ourselves but haven't considered so much of what surrounds us, and during Moon square Mars, we may run into some rather strong obstacles.

So, today, you could feel rough for these three zodiac signs. What makes us feel frustrated during Moon square Mars is that we honestly do believe that we can accomplish that one thing we have in mind, and we haven't explored or considered where or how it could go wrong if we don't plan well. We simply don't believe in failure on this day, and while that sounds noble and amazing, it shows us that we are naive and still have a long way to go.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you get something into your head, it doesn't just go away, and it most definitely won't leave your mind if it's a strong thought, especially one that has to do with your career. You might think that you've finally figured it all out.

You know your next career move and want to get on it pronto. During the transit of Moon square Mars, you will see only what you want to see, and because what you want to see is very good and very profitable, you won't see the point in hesitating, or rather ... thinking things through.

On October 7, 2023, you are going to have yourself so convinced that you've discovered the only path that leads to your absolute success and because Moon square Mars is here to toy with you to a degree, you'll learn the hard way that you can't just approach this particular dream without researching it first. Patience is key today, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Taking the lead is something you enjoy doing, and when it comes to following through on a particular dream of yours, today affords you the power to do just that. You know where you're going and how to get where you want to be. However, Moon square Mars has a detour in store for you, and it will look like you are making the wrong move and sticking with it.

You believe you've thought this through, but there's something you are missing, and it's the missing link here — the very thing that will prevent you from achieving the success you believe you deserve today. On October 7, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Mars, you will pursue a path that leads nowhere, thinking it will take you everywhere. Thankfully, you will see the results of this mistake within the day and be able to set yourself a new course.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you get on a roll, the last thing you want to hear is that you're not doing it right. When you hear an adverse opinion, you shut that person down and continue on your merry way, doing whatever it is on your own. During Moon square Mars, on October 7, 2023, you will have such strong beliefs that you will intimidate others from advising you correctly.

You don't want to know that what you're embarking on is foolish because, in your mind, you're just following your heart. You are altruistic and remain true to your ideals, and even though Moon square Mars inspires you, you are off base and will show those you've turned down on advice that they were right all along. You don't like facing that, but you are also someone who always eventually accepts the truth.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.