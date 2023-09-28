3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 29, 2023

On September 29, 2023, focus on what truly matters. Whether in your love life, career or other areas, the energy is here to open new paths for you if you want it to. Of course, it will benefit Leo, Aries and Capricorn the best, but there's something here for the other zodiac signs, too.

Some of you are being called to make better plans for your future. It doesn't have to be about the farthest future you can think of, but even planning something for the next six months will help you free up a lot of time and find opportunities where previously you might have believed there were none.

Of course, with the Full Moon in Aries lighting up the sky tonight, you can mix your plans with a manifestation ritual to help you bring your ideas and desires to life. A thorough, energetic cleanse with a ritual bath or a cord-cutting ritual under the moonlight can help, too. Moon conjunct Chiron is here for us as well, and it's calling on us to focus on our emotions and not run away from the triggers. Incredible healing lies in wait just beyond that horizon. With North Node in Aries also in the mix, you will unlock the bravest parts of yourself.

Suppose you feel called to work with crystals today that align with the Moon's energy, like moonstone, selenite and even clear quartz. Moon meditation is also highlighted for those who seek inner peace and fulfillment. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 29, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 29, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, what makes your heart beat fast? What fills it with power, strength and incredible wherewithal? Today's energy directs you to the path aligned with your soul purpose and inner calling. You cannot do it if you are scared or reticent. Find some time today to meditate on these matters so you can live the life truly meant for you.

Juno in Leo trine Moon and Chiron in Aries are in your corner today. Since it's a full Moon day, you can expect many positive blessings to flow, too, since Aries energy is highly beneficial for Leo. You are being called to focus on what brings out your loyalty and helps you grow through positive challenges. The rest are just distractions.

If you feel called to, tap into your generosity and do something charitable for those who don't have as much as you. It can be a visit to a food shelter with fresh donations, a new set of coloring pencils for kids in a less privileged neighborhood or even food for stray animals and birds. Do what feels right to you.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, inner strength is never revealed when one is indolent and relaxing. It bursts forth and blazes like the Sun when adversities challenge us. Today, energy calls on you to seek challenges that are good for your personal growth. With North Node traversing through Aries now, this action is deeply aligned with the cosmos flow. Just make sure you don't confuse healthy challenges with atrocious engagements or relationships since the latter harms more than it does any good.

The Full Moon in Aries tonight is also here for you. So make a wish and let the universe bring it to you. You can even light a candle and blow it out (much like we do on our birthdays) to engage with this blessed time. Decorating your home with flowers, scented candles and ambient lights is also indicated for you today to celebrate this bountiful energy.

If you feel called to, journal your feelings at the end of the day and note your learnings and epiphanies of the last 24 hours. Some of you may be on the verge of starting a new soul quest or a life adventure. Careful considerations mixed with intuitive impulses will pave the path forward for you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are coming into your power now, and the day's occurrences will highlight this reality. Some of you have just been promoted to an authority position. Others of you have become new parents. Still, others are walking an unconventional path as an entrepreneur and following tried-and-tested principles to inform their decisions. You are being called to trust your inner guide and not allow the fickle trends of the world to influence you too much.

The full Moon in Aries is brightly in your corner today. It can be a square aspect Moon, but it's here to excite your inner authority. So let your brave side come to the fore, and don't let other authority figures try to take you down a notch. If anyone feels that need, it's a sign they are not as strong as you. Why else would they be so bothered by you?

Interacting with your family and having a nice dinner with your loved ones is also indicated for you today. If you are alone and away from home, find time tonight to gaze at the Moon and make a wish. Why waste the beautiful power of the full Moon that's here for you?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.