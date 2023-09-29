These 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love The Week Of October 2 - 8, 2023

Take some time out during this week to think about all you wish to experience through a loving, romantic relationship. The energy during October 2 - 8, 2023, is perfect for separating the wheat from the chaff, i.e., the desires that are truly yours and those that were implanted in your psyche by others, consciously or unconsciously. This week's i-ching hexagram of love is water over water (#29), changing to water over earth (#8).

Of course, every Chinese zodiac sign stands to benefit from this exercise in some way. This week, the three zodiac signs luckiest in love — Rooster, Ox and Horse — should engage with this. After all, they may say loving and losing can teach one a great deal, but why lose a precious gem? Only fools run after fool's gold when they have a mound of real gold.

Sometimes, one doesn't need to leave their home to experience extraordinary adventures and go places no one has before. Sometimes, you must close your eyes and dive into your unconscious mind to find pearls and treasure hiding within. That's where you will find your luck as well. Now, let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of October 2 - 8, 2023.

The three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love the week of October 2 - 8, 2023:

1. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Rooster, your luck in love is so strong this week that you may need to be more careful as you wade through the dating pool or your engaged love life. You might be going through a glow-up right now if you are single. Your energy is highly attractive and draws all manners of individuals to you, both nefarious and those who genuinely want to find true love. Don't let charming folks blind you to the red flags. If someone appears shy and taking the time to approach you, don't write them off just yet.

Your love life will feel like a summer romance this week if you are in a relationship. Spend time with your partner in the company of your family and friends. The energy is really good right now for great conversations, surprise adventures and meeting new acquaintances who positively impact your relationship with your significant other.

2. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Tens across the board, Ox! You are super lucky this week in love. All you have to do is not sabotage this good energy; your life will be a party over the next few days. Of course, depending on whether you are an introvert or extrovert, your definition of "party" will vary, but this energy is here to do your bidding, so expect it to align with what truly brings you joy.

If you are single, take some time out this week to socialize with your friends — the ones you are not sexually or romantically interested in. This may sound counterintuitive, but your luck depends on these interactions. It can be a girl's night out or a guy's day at the beach, but your luck in love will shine when you are in the company of your favorite friends and loyal wingmen/women.

If you are in a relationship, communicate with your partner about this week's important things in life. If you have any grievances or issues you have been holding on to, now's the time to speak about them. Good energy will prevent conflicts and enable you to speak from your heart in a way that will deepen your relationship with your significant other.

3. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Horse, the energy of love this week for you is all about good choices. What's your track record in that respect? Luck is here to help you turn a new leaf by unlocking your social intuition or enhancing those qualities that have always helped you tremendously in your love life.

If you are single, speak from your heart this week when interacting with potential partners and going on dates. Passion about life is infectious and can turn an awkward first meeting into a meeting of minds that surprises you and the one you are with.

If you are in a relationship, spend time with your significant other this week doing the small things on your couple's wishlist that you always wanted to do but never got around to doing. Whether that's trying out the new po'boy joint in your city that's blowing up on Instagram or going for a couple's mani-pedi, find some time to check off at least one thing on that list. If you and your significant other don't have such a wishlist, now's the time to make one!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.