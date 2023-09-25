Love Horoscope For September 26, 2023

Love horoscopes for September 26, 2023, are here during the Moon in Aquarius, bringing thoughts and insight into our romantic lives.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, September 26, 2023:

Aries

This is a big year for you, Aries. With the Nodes in your sign, love is a top priority. It's your season of love and marriage, Aries. This could be the month when you get engaged or start to talk about the future. Swoon!

Taurus

Libra season is here, and it's time to sort through the details of your love life. You may see a need to fine-tune the minor day-to-day ways you and your significant other relate to each other and get together.

Gemini

You are curious about what this new Sun season will bring you. Libra season is about your romantic life. Things will start heating up for you, and you are ready for it. Go out into the world and meet new people. Start to interact with another person. You might enjoy seeing a romantic film today.

Cancer

Libra season brings energy to your home and family. You may feel like life becomes a bit more harmonious and balanced. It sets your heart in the right place and you feel good about the future.

Leo

Libra season is about communication. You can have heart-to-heart talks with your lover. This is also a great time to go to a couple's counselor to help you improve how you interact with each other.

Virgo

Libra season is about money, one of the hardest things to agree on as a couple, but with this air energy, you're more flexible and open-minded. You receive good ideas well.

Libra

Libra season is about you, Libra. So happy birthday. This is a time to focus on what you want and need. You are ready for 'slow growth'. Do little things each day to help you feel like you're more in control of your life and you're healthy and fit.

Scorpio

Libra season is about releasing the past. You don't have to keep looking back. History is becoming more and more distant as each day passes. You're ready to take on the future in your relationship, so focus on that. Not what happened with an ex or what you fear could repeat itself.

Sagittarius

Libra season is about friendships and your network. You may meet someone through friends. Maybe it's time to try a matchmaker service to meet the person of your dreams. You never know until you try.

Capricorn

Libra season brings attention to your career and social status. Sometimes, people may be attracted to what you do for a living and fail to see the real you. Today, keep your professional details outside of the conversation when dating. Let a person get to know you so that you know that their interest is sincere.

Aquarius

Libra season is about learning and trusting your higher power. If you long to meet your soulmate and not just pick someone you like, Ask the universe, and it will show you who you're meant to be with. There's someone perfect out there for you.

Pisces

Libra season will be about telling and keeping secrets. Some things come to light all on their own. You may not need to try and find out why your partner is acting distant. They will talk about it to you on their own terms. So don't listen to workplace gossip or what you read. Find out for yoruself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.