Today's love horoscope for September 22, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out how the day's energy affects your love life, relationships and more.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 22, 2023:

Aries

You can be guarded about love, but today, things change for you. A romantic relationship may improve, Aries. With Venus sextile Mars, you see things in a new light, and you begin to feel hopeful. You're ready to reopen the door to your heart and explore what this new love can bring.

Taurus

You're not a quitter, and you don't go down without a fight when it comes to your love life. Today, a problematic home life situation starts to soften, Taurus. You begin to see others partnering with you. It allows you to take the pressure off of yourself, and now you can relax and see what comes next.

Gemini

You're a talker, but there are times when you want to hear what someone feels for you. You hear the words you've longed to hear, Gemini. This as been a long-awaited moment, but thanks to Venus sextile Mars, the energy for love is growing stronger. For you, it's about time.

Cancer

You love to be with the person you care about, and to be in the same home together is like a dream come true. It's time to move in with your mate, and the invite is coming, Cancer. The conversation about sharing a life and a house is on the horizon, and it's what you've been waiting for.

Leo

You don't commit easily, and you love your single life and space. So when you meet someone you can't live without, it's a huge deal. Now you are thinking this might be the one. During Venus sextile Mars, you're ready to decide if a relationship is what you want or need, Leo. And the realization that this is your person feels incredibly secure.

Virgo

You have high standards, and sometimes you've compromised them. There's no more energy left to invest in a toxic relationship, and you're preparing to move on and invest your time elsewhere. During the harmonious energy of Venus and Mars, you will take a stand and love yourself the way you know you can. That means no more compromising for things that aren't healthy. It's time for 'good love'.

Libra

You are a lover; when you make a connection, you invest yourself into it with an open heart and mind. So when you meet someone and find that all your personality and likes align, it feels magical. Today, a friendship may blossom into something more, and things turn romantic. It's what you've always wanted — to fall in love with your best friend.

Scorpio

It's felt uncomfortable to love someone you work with, and keeping it a secret has not been easy. Today, things start to return back to normal. The allure dies down, and that means an end is near. A workplace romance that seemed to be on the horizon finally fizzles, and it's a welcome relief. It was intense, but now you're ready to go back to keeping your personal life personal.

Sagittarius

You're a curious person who is multi-dimensional and always reinventing yourself. So when you meet someone and finally 'get them,' it's huge for you, and you like it. Today, you not only understand your partner better, you relate better. This is a huge breakthrough for your communication and it levels up your intimacy in a big way.

Capricorn

You aren't one who holds grudges or keeps a record of wrongs. So, when your significant other tells you something that they thought would push you away, you prove them wrong. Today, their trust in you is what makes things grow. The secret you thought could break your relationship apart becomes the glue that sticks and strengthens you as a couple. There's a sense of safety and security here, and it feels wonderful for you both.

Aquarius

You have always dreamed of finding someone who completes you, and today, you realize that you have to first complete yourself. With that in mind, it's as though the universe brings you what you've longed for. A person who fits all your needs. A soulmate connection comes to you, and it's surreal, Aquarius. It's almost too good to be true, but it is.

Pisces

There's a time and place for everything, and today, you reach a breaking point in your love life. You've been patient and more than understanding, but you want to know that you are received in the same way you accept others. Today is a line in the sand. You finally decide to put yourself first in a relationship, and it's no longer a secret how you truly feel. You're ready to be transparent, even if it's hard. You want love where you can be honest and yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.