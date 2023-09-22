Today's Moon will be in Capricorn, strengthening our tarot card reading. So here is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for September 23, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Plan, plot and strategize is the name of the game today. This tarot card is a sign that you must work for what you want, but you also need a game plan. Today, set some time aside to focus on your big goals. If you plan to change your life, don't wing it or be impulsive. Put a plan together so you know what to expect and can prepare.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

If you have wondered about your partner's fidelity, this tarot card can signify that there is a third party in your relationship disrupting your intimate connection and pulling their attention away from you. But if you're single and unattached, this tarot card can indicate someone isn't being honest with you. Their loyalty is compromised.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're working hard, and it's sad to know that someone else is getting a lot of the credit for your job. You want to get the credit where it is due. So today rather than remaining quiet, or smiling when others appreciate the wrong person, you'll respectfully state your part and let others know you want to be acknowledged.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble isn't always predictable. Today's Tower tarot card reveals that you may be caught suddenly with the trouble you did not cause, nor did you expect. This disruptive moment will be fleeting. You don't have to ask or do anything but give it the time it needs to resolve.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You can do anything you set your mind to do. The World tarot card lets you know the world is at your feet. If you can see it in your mind's eye, and you feel compelled to make that dream come true, there's only one thing standing between you and others — your mindset.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Smile. No matter what you face, there's always a bright side to the challenge. Today you are a starlit, a person of resource and resilience. You can navigate a situation that others would lose themselves in. But instead, your inner light shined brightly and captured the heart of many.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

It hurts when you share your idea with someone, and they decide to do what you were planning to do. The thing is that you learned a valuable lesson about trusting others. You can trust a person to an extent, and then they must produce results.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It's an emotional time for you. You're very supported by people in your life. They find joy in your accomplishments, and you win by being the best version of yourself that you can be. Trust your heart, Scorpio. It will never steer you wrong.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There's a time and place for everything, including making big life changes. Sometimes, the only way to get what you want is to follow what's already in place. You may feel like you have to try harder or work faster, but the truth is that you can simply do what has always been done and introduce your bright ideas to see where people stand.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You may not have much, but what you do have, you're ready to share and pay it forward. Today, you see an opportunity to give a person a gift or to support them with a donation of money. The day brings out the softness in your heart, which shows in a big way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Grab some tissues; today may be one of those days when your feelings take over. You are leading with your emotions and your intuition. Your instincts are sharp, and it's good for those who depend on your decision-making.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Bills and finances can have you questioning if you'll ever be able to make ends meet and have some left over for a rainy day. This tarot card lets you know you will. Something good will change and bring you a promotion or a job title increase. Things will be great for you soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.