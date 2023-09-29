4 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships In October 2023

While we all feel that October is just one of those months that brings on good fortune, we also have to know that sometimes that good fortune and positive energy has to go through a few down moments to get where it's going.

During October 2023, we will see a few sad endings and broken hearts, but we will also know that everything happens for a reason.

Sometimes, what feels so bad right now is just a right of passage. We need to get through the dark to experience the light fully ... and the light is what's coming.

Four zodiac signs will have to come to terms with the end of their relationships, and the thing is ... these zodiac signs already know, or at least 'sense,' that this is coming. October offers us much about the transits that rule over our love lives. We will see much of Lilith's energy scattered throughout the month, and Lilith is known for disruptive love.

It is a playful and mischievous celestial body, but it tends to 'teach lovers a lesson or two' and mostly ... the hard way. So, we can expect some vicious snapping and a few gut-wrenching fights. We're also ripe with Mars transits, which make everything all the more feisty. If we are fighters, we're not going down easily, and so much of the result will show as breakups, endings, and us just plain old falling out of love. *sigh*

We've got a lot of Mercury coming our way during October 2023, and when coupled with all the Venus and Lilith energy, we will see the point of no return for certain couples. In a way, while trying, this month will equip us with exactly what we need to carry on with our lives in the future. Let's see what happens as part of the bigger plan and something that, while sad, is only temporary. We can do this, and we will get by. These are the four signs that may see an end to their romances this October 2023.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships in October 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The first thing you must know, Gemini, is that everything will be OK. You had a feeling that something like this might happen and knew it might occur sometime this month. Well, you were right, and it will be during October of 2023 that you will see the end of a long-term relationship, and you will also realize that ... it had to end. It's a harsh lesson, but you aren't a victim here.

You both knew the end was near and handled it like pros. While you and your ex will he'd a tear of remorse here or there, you both know this was best for you. What happens doesn't happen because the transits push it into being; these transits only make it easier for you to realize what you must do yourself. You'll be OK.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Recent experiences with a new romantic interest in your life tell you that your old partner isn't the person you want to be with. While that sounds cold, there's a story behind it all, and you don't feel obligated to tell anyone about it. All you know is that you and your soon-to-be 'ex-partner have done it all and seen it all, and the relationship just went stale a while ago.

You might not have the courage you have now if you have not met someone else, but that's life: you DID meet someone else, and it just so happens that having them to fall back on or rebound with works for you. You won't be the first person to experience a happy rebound. Face it: you and your ex can no longer exist as a couple, and it will be this October that you will finally part ways.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are just about to walk into Scorpio season towards the end of this month, and honestly, you feel the power of your zodiac signs running through your veins. It's got you feeling like you need to be free. Your partner isn't keeping up with you anymore, and you feel like you can only take so much of this stifled, repressed feeling.

Lilith's energy works for you, as do the many Venus transits that give you hope. You want real romance; you can no longer ride it out, pretending that what you have works for you. It doesn't work for you, and you are brave enough to stop the machine before it's too late. What would be too late for you, Scorpio? Knowing that you've lost your nerve. You can't let that happen. Having nerve is what fuels your courage and enables you to dream big. Settle for nothing less than what you want, Scorpio.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel happy-go-lucky during October 2023 and don't want to be stopped, especially by someone you no longer love or respect. You've been in a relationship that has held you back ... and you've let it. You know you've been responsible for your end of the trouble, but you must also be proactive in making change. And the change you need at this point is the change that happens when the two of you finally split up. This is deadly serious, and it is now or never.

You know yourself too well to know that if you don't strike while the iron is hot — as it is, during this October — then you'll lose steam, and before you know it, another year will pass by. Another year of dissatisfaction and dismay. NOPE. You will seize this opportunity, and you will end the cause of your unhappiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.