3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 30, 2023

After the rush of an Aries Full Moon, everything else seems anti-climactic. Because it was an Aries Moon. We felt the punch of it, and for some of us, it was good. We saw a few dreams come to life, and we also got to experience a wave of intense hope and the idea that, somehow, we'll pull through it all, no matter what stage of life we're in. We might experience the afterglow today, which doesn't feel as good as it sounds. The Full Moon is now a Waning Gibbous and while it's still in the sign of Aries, its power has now begun to recede, and for three zodiac signs ... we feel it.

It's September 30, 2023, the last day of the month. For some, that means time to readjust, reschedule, and get our minds together for the upcoming month. However, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries, we may suddenly come up against the idea that maybe we took it too far when we got all excited about this or that.

The Waning Gibbous brings in the idea of doubt, which comes around simply because we feel less energetic. The Moon is waning, and so is our joie-de vivre. For three zodiac signs, this is serious business. We need that joy to thrive, and while we know we'll get it back, we might still wonder where that Full Moon rush went.

Tomorrow is October 1st, and we have to pull ourselves together. This is pumpkin season, Halloween time, and Autumn awaits! It only makes sense that when a powerful Full Moon leaves us, we feel an energy drain, but that doesn't mean we have to cash in all our chips over it. Let's keep it steady and positive. Let's ebb and flow like the Moon itself. If you are one of the zodiac signs that 'feels the wane' in your bones, then know it's only temporary. Let's get ready for October!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 30, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last day of September has an odd way of intimidating you, and that is because it means that something big and new is right around the corner, and while you are generally pretty fearless when it comes to the unknown, you can't shake that 'the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries' feeling as it takes a toll on your positive energy.

You know you'll get over it, but you might spend September 30, 2023, wondering what October may bring you, mainly because you haven't worked out your schedule yet. You like to rely on spontaneity, but the Waning Gibbous Moon makes you feel you should have thought ahead. Many unknowns are ahead of you, and they scare you, but you are completely conscious that your fears are all in your mind. You will whip this, no problem, Gemini.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Regrets come around to haunt you, like so many ghosts, today, September 30, 2023, and you know that it's because you are reluctant about something coming up in October. This last day of September comes with the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries, which packs a punch that also wears you out.

What's going on today is that you feel dread. Your self about is kicking in, and it's all because of this one thing you know you must do within the next couple of weeks. While there is nothing in your life but support and love, you still can help but feel as though you're about to walk into a minefield of bad moves.

First of all, I don't think you're right about this. There is nothing to fear. You are merely being drained of your positive energy by the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries. As it goes with lunar transits, Cancer, you know it's a temporary state of mind. You'll be fine.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have mixed feelings about this day, September 30, 2023. This may be an anniversary for you, Scorpio ... or the beginning of a season that always causes you to pause and take in your feelings. While you know it will also be Scorpio season soon enough, you feel impatient and insecure today, as if time isn't moving fast enough for you.

Meanwhile, here you are at the end of the month, wanting it to speed along even quicker. Your mind will race today as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries slows things down for you so that you can't understand what lies ahead. You want answers to questions, and you want them right now. However, no answers are here for you ... yet. Today is all about patience and acceptance. The easier you are on yourself, the quicker this day ends.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.