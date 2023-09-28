3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved On September 29, 2023

We can't help but occasionally admit that we just 'need' to be loved. Sometimes, we can bolt through life, thinking we are invulnerable and sturdy. While we are strong and capable, sometimes we just need a helping hand or a soft touch that lets us know we're not alone.

Feelings of need come up very strongly for three zodiac signs during the transit of Venus square Uranus on September 29, 2023. We just can't help it; we want to be loved. It's not obnoxious and doesn't demand ... it's simply there, and depending on who we are, we deal with it accordingly.

The need to feel loved on this day isn't about needing to be in a relationship. It's so much more about knowing that the people in our lives are there for us if we need them, and on September 29, 2023, we need them. We might not even have a 'good, solid' reason for needing them, and that would make sense because Venus square Uranus brings about the need to feel the love for no reason at all. We just want that security of knowing that we're not navigating this whole thing alone, as sometimes, it feels that way.

So, three zodiac signs will rise to express this need, which will be subtle but real. We may reach out to friends and loved ones simply to touch base, to know they are there. This isn't a feeling of weakness. It's more like being in touch with our natural state of vulnerability. We know that life can change instantly, and we just want to know that we are loved during Venus square Uranus on September 29, 2023, and that someone cares about us.

Three zodiac signs need to be loved on September 29, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Of course, you want to be loved. You thrive on the stuff, and on September 29, 2023, you feel as though you've been deprived of the love you so desperately need. It's not that anyone in your life has changed their feelings for you; they haven't. All is well in your world of love, but there are times, such as the ones that befall you today due to the presence of Venus square Uranus in the sky, that make you feel like you need some kind of confirmation that this love does exist for you.

Perhaps today just has you feeling lonely and struggling to understand everything. You know you'll get through it, but how nice would it be to hear from an old friend or have that special person pick up on your needs and do something for you out of the blue? You don't want to ask people to love you ... you just want to hear it from them spontaneously. That would do the trick for you during Venus square Uranus.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Unsurprisingly, the fire signs are most affected today by the transit of Venus square Uranus, and you, being the pack's leader, are no different. September 29, 2023, has you wanting love and affection as if your life depends on it. You require a lot of attention and when you don't get it, you feel like you don't exist.

Well, of course, you still exist, Leo. It's just that today has you feeling a little invisible. You may find that if you spend too much time alone, you'll get into a dark mood, so try to place yourself around people or get involved with friends online just to pass the time away. Your partner may not be in town, and your friends or family may not be available today, but that doesn't mean you are unloved. Take the day to dive into one of your many fun hobbies. Don't worry about anything ... you are loved. It's OK to feel needy, but that will pass.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Now and then, your independent nature gets to you. On September 29, 2023, you will find that maybe you're not as 'cut out for the independent life' as you thought. Listen, you can't fight your nature and do well on your own. But truth be known, when transits like Venus square Uranus are in town, you can't help but feel like you need a little love and affection. Love acts like a vitamin to you, Sagittarius.

A little goes a long way, and on this day, during Venus square Uranus, you feel like you've been love-depleted and need that extra booster to feel like your old self again. All you have to do is pick up the phone and call a good friend. The idea that you don't feel loved will be something that others will not understand, as you are someone everyone believes is loved to pieces. You are very popular, and while popularity isn't love, you need to recognize that you are also very well-loved.

