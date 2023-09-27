3 Zodiac Signs Tell Their Crush They Like Them On September 28, 2023

Today gives us strength. The kind of strength that comes along with confidence. We don't feel inhibited today, but the question will arise: is that a good or bad thing? We're looking at how the transit of Moon opposite Mercury works for us — or against us on September 28, 2023.

For many of us, we'd love to think that having power and confidence is a great thing, and it is, but it's that 'lack of inhibition' part that is the kicker here. For three zodiac signs, today is going to be tricky. We want to tell the people we crush that we're into them, but can we finesse that so it works out for us? Or will we take our confidence too far and look like idiots?

That remains to be seen. We do know that the Moon opposite Mercury is an inspiring transit in terms of communication. That doesn't mean we get what we want. However, it does mean that we certainly will try. For three zodiac signs here today, September 28, 2023, trying might mean making a gigantic mess of things. Or, depending on our style and ability to at least apply a bit of discretion to our communication, we might be able to come across as irresistible to the person we are crushing on. It all depends on the individual today.

So, we've finally come to where we feel we have gathered enough nerve to do the deed. That deed is, of course, to tell the person we have a crush on that, well, we have a crush on them. Will it go well? That remains to be seen. The results are up to us. We know we will take that chance during the Moon opposite Mercury on September 28, 2023, and let our feelings be known. Let our words be sweet and effective!

Three zodiac signs tell their crush they like them on September 28, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have always believed that honesty is the best policy. While that's led to you expressing a few unpopular ideas in the past, you still don't want to let go of the idea that if you feel a certain way and that way rings true to you, it might as well be known. You have been crushing on a certain person in your social circle for a while now, and you've been wondering when the right time to ask them out would be.

Well, during the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you'll get that 'now or never' attitude going for you. It will encourage you with confidence, and you'll seize the moment. Today, September 28, 2023, you throw caution to the wind and just march right up to your crush and tell them like it is. Will you be successful? What do you think, Gemini?

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've been holding off from telling the person that you feel you are almost ... madly in love with ... that you feel that way because it can feel oppressive if they aren't feeling it too. You know they can't possibly be feeling it just yet. That's mainly because you don't know this person. Still, on September 28, 2023, during the transit of the Moon opposite Mercury, you will want to make their acquaintance, which will be possible now. While you're there, you don't want to mince words.

Today is when you get up the nerve to deliver your message of love. No pressure; you understand that this might shock them, but you just want to 'put it out there.' What they do with this information will be up to them, but at least after today, you'll know you did your best and put in the effort.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you feel you owe yourself the knowledge of whether or not the person you crush even knows you exist ... in that capacity. You are already close with this person, and you aren't sure they know you've taken things past the friend zone and into the romantic possibility zone.

On September 28, 2023, you will pull the proverbial needle out of your eye and get to the point with this person. During the Moon opposite Mercury, you will be inspired to share your true feelings for them with this person, and there's a very good chance your words will move them.

This transit brings out your verbalization skills, so you can feel confident that you will at least come off as sane, if not incredibly romantic. We do not know where this goes, but you can rest assured that you will deliver your message well and make sense. (Always a good thing.)

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.