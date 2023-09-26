The 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Feel Unloved On September 27, 2023

"Let's take it down a notch." This is probably what the Waxing Moon in Pisces would say if it could speak. On September 27, 2023, we may feel a subtle 'tremor' in the force, and what's meant by that is during this lunation, we feel as though we are missing out on something. It's FOMO at its strongest, and we can't shake the feeling that we've been left out or ignored.

Many of us will get that feeling of "Hello! I'm here! Does anybody see me?" What's going on is that we're not in the right place at the right time, and while that is a perfectly good explanation, that doesn't necessarily mean our hearts will go along with it.

We feel unloved on September 27, 2023, and that isn't because we are unloved. We want attention that isn't ready to be paid to us. What does that even mean? It means we are still not in power during the Waxing Moon in Pisces. While that gives us something great to look forward to, we don't have the patience to sit tight and wait for it today. So, we end up judging everything today with the available emotions, and those emotions tell us that we are being shut out, ignored and disregarded.

Three zodiac signs will even feel like nobody loves them, which is false. Still, tell the human heart when it decides to go a little crazy with insecurity. Insecure feelings are what engines the day, and as they say, fear conquers love, and love conquers fear. Today, three zodiac signs choose fear over love and pay the consequences for that choice. During the Waxing Moon in Pisces, we may not be able to help feeling this way, but one thing is certain: we'll get over it soon enough, so hang in there.

The three zodiac signs who feel unloved on September 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During the Waxing Moon in Pisces on September 27, 2023, you will likely feel as though the universe is ignoring you. This may be because you are placing too much emphasis on what you believe is going wrong in your life rather than focusing on the good things that really and truly DO exist.

During this transit, you fail to see the big picture as you are obsessed with the daily grind and how it seems to be getting you nowhere. You know you want to be loved and protected so desperately, yet you feel so alone during the Waxing Moon in Pisces because you can't see what's around the next corner. You've become used to feeling heartache and longing, and you've started to forget that you are the ever-optimistic Aries. It's time to touch base with who you are. Don't fall for this; you are no weak person. Get up and get going.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Rarely, if ever, do you feel unloved, and that's a good thing because if there's anyone loved to the Moon and back, it's you, Taurus. Still, you are allowed your moods, and during the Waxing Moon in Pisces on September 27, 2023, you will fall into one of those dark moods where you can only see how lonely and dejected you feel.

You know that you'll snap out of it, but because a few things in your love life haven't worked out according to your very high expectations, you may take this day to indulge in the idea that all is lost and that you'll never be loved the way you want to be loved. It's all in your head, and it's all temporary.

Tomorrow, you'll be on track again as the Moon grows into fullness, and so will your optimism. Today shows you that you have no patience with your mind. You want things now, and even though you trust the universe, you still can't help but feel down during transits like the Waxing Moon in Pisces.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During the Waxing Moon in Pisces you may feel as though you are unloved as you reflect on your personal romantic history and come up with the idea that you are somehow a failure when it comes to love. First of all, you are no such thing. However, you are someone who can't get a grip today, September 27, 2023, and in your moment of sadness, you assume the worst about yourself. You've done this before, leading to a real pity party thrown on your behalf.

You don't like showing this side of yourself to other people, and you will keep this feeling to yourself today. However, you are not one to sink into despair for long. You know yourself too well to believe that you are shunned from love. You'll be back on your feet tomorrow. You just have to get through the day, and you will.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.