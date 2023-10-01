4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love In The Month Of October 2023

Four Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in October 2023. First, let's look at the month's love messages for everyone. The I Ching hexagram of love for October is Water over Fire (#63). The best relationships also have to face their fair share of trials and tribulations, whether it's envy and the resultant bad behavior of others, miscommunications between the partners or just mismatched emotions from time to time. The worst ones don't have the luxury of excellent camaraderie, genuine love and respect and a true desire to be together until the end. Why settle for less when the less is so intolerable?

The right sequence of actions will always lead to the right conclusion. The end does not justify the means if the means were wrong because sooner or later, the consequences of that make the desired conclusion disappear into thin air. You are being asked to focus on this reality as you go through the twists and turns of your love life this month. Now let's focus on the four Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in October.

Four Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in October 2023:

1. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Rabbit, it's not always possible to be on equal footing in a romantic situation at all times. Sometimes, a person may fall sick and need the other to lift more than usual while resting and recuperating. Other times, a tragedy may require more compassion from one for the other, even if that consideration is not returned since the person grieves deeply. Remember this as you make your way through October.

If you are single, hold yourself to the standard that you desire from your ideal partner. If you seek loyalty, do you embody that spirit too? This month, the energy is well-placed for you to find a person who understands you deeply. Whether it will lead to anything significant depends on how you interact with one another.

If you are in a relationship, now's the time to discuss the important things in life, like finances, healthcare, housing, insurance and more. Ensure you and your partner are on the same page so luck can continue to ease the path forward for both of you.

2. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Horse, this month's energy is perfect for closing out rough cycles in love and taking a closer look at your past experiences in this arena. If you are single, you are being called to sort through your emotional matters and see why you experienced what you did in the past. Is there something you can do to change the future of your romances and relationships? Luck will bring you all the tools you need to put your mind at ease so you can finally heal.

If you are in a relationship, take some time out this month to spend some quality time with your partner without the burden of chores and responsibilities breathing down your back. Go on a short vacation and turn off your phones for a few days, have a heart-to-heart on a few Sundays or leave the kids at the grandparents and enjoy an extended date. Fate is in your favor now, especially if you have been trying to have a baby.

3. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Goat, your luck in love is really sweet this month! So make sure to make time for love in your social calendar, lest you squander this good energy. If you are single, the possibility of a new romance sweeping you off your feet is extremely strong. How can the magic work in your life if you refuse to step outside or create opportunities for such serendipity? Even dressing more carefully than usual will align you in the right direction.

If you are in a relationship, take more care in your communications with your partner this month. Sometimes, impatience and a hot temper (caused by someone else) can threaten the peace in your relationship. Don't let that happen to the two of you. Luck will tell you when to speak and when to back off. Listen closely when that happens. You and your partner may also benefit from creating creative and fun solutions to your collective problems and irritations.

4. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Ox, the energy of luck will make your love life good this month, but there's a caveat ... It depends on your social calendar. So make sure you are socializing with the right sorts of people and not the ones you barely tolerate. Otherwise, the negativity of those interactions will poison the good fortune waiting to bless your life.

If you are single, you are being more considerate about the feelings of those you date casually at this time. You may be strangers, but politeness goes a long way and can often lead to new friendships, even if something does not pan out romantically. Those of you in a relationship will benefit from deliberately planning activities together to deepen the bond between you and your partner. It can be cooking on Sundays, driving to work together or doing the laundry as you gossip about your individual lives and hilarious experiences when you are not together. Green is lucky for you this month and will bring peace and harmony to your relationship.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.