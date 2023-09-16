3 Unique Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On September 17, 2023

A friendly day spent at a leisurely pace or turned away from everyone: you get to decide what you want to do today. Don't let anyone force you to be social if you feel like disappearing into your cave or shell. Respect your emotional needs and be firm about your boundaries. The same applies to those who wish to be social and have fun. If you are surrounded by people who don't want to do anything, don't speak badly about their needs. Instead, take this opportunity to make new friends, maybe at the local coffee shop, book club or board games club.

Moon in Libra is the main astrological anchor of the day, along with its proximal conjunction with Ceres, which is on the cusp between Libra and Scorpio. Now's the time to engage with those who bring peace to your soul and harmony. What that looks like for you may not be the same for someone else, so follow your rhythm and music. Today is also a good day to evaluate the nature of your romantic relationships, whether you are currently in one or have been in a few but are single. Are there any patterns you have observed that concern you?

Do you often find yourself doing too much for your partner and then feeling unhappy when they do not reciprocate? Do you sometimes lose yourself in the identity of the partnership and forget about yourself? Journal your feelings and thoughts. It's never too late to be aware of the maps within one's mind. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 17, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 17, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, be careful of overexerting yourself today. Some of you may want to escape your swinging emotions by diving head-first into many social activities or sports, only to become dead tired at the end of the day and ruin the next week for you. Instead, trust that you are on the best horoscope list for a reason and take a closer look at what's causing these emotional swings. The answer will suddenly bring peace, quiet and happiness to you.

Venus in Leo is in your corner today. As a semi-sextile connection, Venus reminds you that opposites do not attract, regardless of what the masses may say. After all, why would a dignified person choose to be with someone completely undignified? Instead, focus on similarities and relative differences that are not deal breakers for you.

You may also benefit from a calming tea ritual today to help you align your chakras. A herbal concoction is better suited than a sugary cup of boba tea. It will allow you to be mindful of what you are drinking and help you release the stress that has built up inside you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the universe is giving you a clean slate today. You can do whatever feels right to you and the world will adjust to your needs. For example, suppose you feel like staying indoors and just watching Netflix. In that case, you may find an online delivery coupon to enjoy a heavily discounted meal from a great restaurant. Or, if you want to be active, you may make a new friend out of the blue who later becomes your gaming partner on Friday nights. Be stubborn about your needs today or you will squander this beautiful energy.

Venus conjunct Juno is in your corner today. Who is loyal to you in love? Not just romantic but also platonic connections. Who says they love you but then speak badly about you behind your back or fail to take a stand for you in your presence? These are some good questions to ponder today.

Some of you may benefit from going on a long drive later in the day (or night). The subway is an excellent alternative for those who don't have a car. Think like a tourist; even your home city can suddenly become an adventure.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the energy today is laid-back and easy-going. Take advantage of this and do whatever makes your heart content. Don't hold yourself back if that involves giving your significant other a few extra kisses than usual. Some of you may want to do something intellectually stimulating, like solving a Rubik's cube, playing a strategy board game or solving a detective puzzle on an app.

Lilith conjunct Mercury opposite Saturn are the main astrological drivers for you today. Don't back down from debates that are important to you. Some skills only get stronger when employed regularly. Now's not the time to be on autopilot.

Also, ending the day with calming candles and incense is indicated for you today. So dim the lights and allow your senses to relax in tranquility and good cheer. Lavender, bergamot, tulips and petunias can also bring you good luck today,

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.