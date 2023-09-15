Today's Love Horoscope For Saturday, September 16, 2023

Mercury rules communication, one of the key factors to a great relationship. With Mercury moving through Virgo, we see how this tiny planet improves our love horoscopes for September 16, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 16, 2023:

Aries

Love has to make sense, Aries. You're ready to choose healthy things for yourself and for your relationship. Today, Mercury in Virgo encourages you to choose wellness and wholeness over things that you might have done out of self-sacrifice. You only have one life to live, and the best way to start is to love yourself and others in a way that makes sense for all.

Taurus

It's time to take off the rose-colored glasses, Taurus. Love is something that can be fun, but there's also work involved. Today, Mercury is activating the sensible side of your romantic sector. You see things from a practical standpoint and it can change how you view all areas of your life, not just in love.

Gemini

You're a born leader, Gemini, even if you don't always enjoy the process of taking on this role. Today, in your love life, you feel called toward a higher purpose. Mercury in your authority sector will have you thinking a lot about your future and what you want to make of it.

Cancer

There's something to talk about, and you don't want to avoid the topic any longer. With Mercury now working its way through Virgo, communication takes on a new life. You have a lot to process, and it can be helpful to discuss your ideas with a friend. It will feel good to know you have a person in your corner helping you to make the best decision for yourself.

Leo

Are you thinking about getting married or signing a contract with your significant other? Mercury is now pushing you to make an investment that involves both your mind and your heart. You may have been on the fence or indecisive for the last few weeks, but if you're ready, today or in a few days, you'll feel a sense of assurance that's been lacking.

Virgo

You have to do what's best for you. Mercury retrograde stirred a lot of emotions for you. Today, as you begin to apply the lessons of your birth year, you see things carefully and clearly. You can make wise decisions for yourself; and as a result, your choices impact your love life positively. This can be the start of amazing new life lessons for you.

Libra

Today's a great day to cut ties with toxic people and decide to be on your own for a bit. The next few weeks begin a healing process for you. You discover things you dislike and what you desire to change in your relationships. And, there's really no better time than now, as the lunar node is in your sign, and soon your birthday year is coming!

Scorpio

Friends can make you think. You have a good friend in your life who may have been telling you something but you've not heard it. And today, suddenly, it sinks in. You hear and you get it. Sometimes it takes time for the truth of a matter to sink in, and today it finally does. Wow.

Sagittarius

Work has taken a lot out of you, and as a result, you've not had much to give back to your relationship. Today, you decide to command your time back. This may come in the form of a letter to your employer asking to change your hours or it can be a decision to resign after finding a better job with less stress. Good for you.

Capricorn

You weren't ready to believe in love, but today you find it in yourself to try again. You have been thinking a lot about the past. It's not good to let an ex rule your heart now or in the future. So you learn to cut ties with past hurts and embrace an opportunity to love again in the future.

Aquarius

You don't have to give so much of yourself until you are ready. As love is a process, so is the decision to be intimate. There are levels of intimacy: physical, emotional, and financial. You may not be ready to give all of yourself away, and that's OK. The right person will understand.

Pisces

Today, you discover that love can be committed but not restrictive. You might be ready to try something new, and behold your partner supports the decision. It's a huge thing for you to decide to open up about your dreams, even if it's not the future you thought you'd have together. How wonderful to know you can grow in a new way as a couple. Your heart is going to be so glad.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.