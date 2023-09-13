Horoscope For September 14, 2023 — New Moon In Virgo

Today's New Moon arrives on September 14, 2023. The Moon and Sun will bring together the positive energy of the masculine and feminine so that we can intuitively do the work we need to do, and have the motivation to keep going when life gets hard.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be patient, Aries. It takes time for things to happen the way that you want them to do. While the Moon is in Taurus today, it meets with chaotic Uranus, and you may feel as though finances are in a compromising situation. Don't panic, though. Things become better with time, and as you commit to your resolve, you become stronger.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get comfortable, Taurus. The Moon continues to be in your sign today encouraging you to enjoy the finer things in life. This is the time to allow yourself to sink into a routine and embrace the slowness of time when life isn't rushed. Things can be feel intense today as the Moon makes a connection to Uranus, in your sign. So, you may have a situation come up that 'rocks the boat' and demands your attention. But, for now, this works.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do something to remain grounded, Gemini. As an air sign, you can adapt to almost any situation. Your desire and love of change is what makes it so easy for you to enjoy each day, no matter what it brings. However, today's Moon in Taurus invites you to focus on consistency. You may long for a fresh start, but let today be more about sticking to what you're doing and removing obstacles to your growth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Feed your soul, Cancer. You have a sensitive disposition, and when you are moved by someone's story, it's so hard for you not to fall in love with them as a friend. Today, your heart felt expression and appreciation goes a long way. You may help a friend get a ride to work or be a listening ear to a family member. Today's about friendship and you're an example of what that means.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are someone people can depend on, and loyalty means something to you. Today, you need someone in your life who does what they say. With the Moon in Taurus, you desire a person who possess the traits of a Taurean – determined and committed. Today, you attract people into your life who mirror your values. If you're a hiring manager, today's a great day for holding interviews. If you're trying to work up the corporate ladder, someone may recognize your hard work and effort.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be practical, Virgo. If you can save a penny, you're going to find a way. You have a lot going on today while the Moon completes its transit through Taurus, and this may involve shopping for what you need. When the stable Moon connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, you may get lucky and find the exact item you need — on sale.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Find your peace, Libra. When you share your life with others, it's easy to lose sight of boundaries. However, you need to keep certain safeguards up so that people are mindful and not take advantage of your kindness. Today, you may discover how useful the right boundaries can be in your financial life. While it may be easy for you to loan a family member money, ask yourself if you really ought to do so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're so passionate, Scorpio. Today's a perfect day for spending with your sweetheart. You can go on a nice dinner outing and stargaze. If your significant other enjoys walking a mall or going to flea markets, it's a great day to rekindle your relationship on common ground.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be happy, Sagittarius. Today implement smiling into your daily routine. You are so smart and quick-witted that sometimes you forget to share with others how much you do enjoy receiving photos of a friend's pet or a family member's new baby. These are the things that make life sweet.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You need discipline, Capricorn. You adore certain power topics including leadership, thoughtfulness and resilience. Today, plan to work on rebuilding these things within yourself. What you learn today you can use in the work force tomorrow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Embrace things for what they are, Aquarius. Not everyone is able to be what you want them to be. You may have to make adjustments today with a family member to figure out a helpful compromise and solution. Life is too short to argue, so try to do so in a loving and supportive way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today may bring you a bit of emotional sensitivity. You have a chance to talk about the things that have been bothering you lately. Bringing up a sensitive topic is easier and you're able to get to the heart of the matter.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.