Love Horoscope For September 13, 2023 — The Last Day Of Mercury Retrograde

Today's love horoscope is here with Venus at a critical degree in Leo, Mars in its sister sign, Libra, and Mercury retrograde still in motion. A bit of change is coming as the Moon changes signs and we prepare for a New Moon this week. Here's what's involved and how today's astrology impacts your relationships for love and romance.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, September 13, 2023:

Aries

You weren't born knowing exactly how to love others or even ourselves. Pair learning to love others well with a lifetime of experiences, you may wonder how you are doing and if you can improve your ability to be a satisfying and complementary partner.

Today with Mercury retrograde in your health sector speaking to expansive Jupiter in the area of your life that rules money, it's a good time to hire a therapist or love coach to help you learn how to work on the areas of your life where you feel you can improve the most.

Taurus

This is your time to bloom as a lover and also as a friend. This time of year does wonders for your love life, due to so many planets working their way through your passion and romantic sector. Today, Mercury is speaking with Jupiter, and both are pointing in the direction of money and love.

Ordinarily, these two planets aren't friendly with each other, but today, they bring you a chance to become profitable either through a relationship or through a creative partner. Some couples choose to work together, and today is a good day for having this type of conversation.

Gemini

A good relationship not only invests in each other but also considers the needs of the home. Today you have your mind on how to make your house feel more comfortable and inviting. There might even be a few things you've noticed aren't working well and they need to change.

Today's Mercury trine Jupiter can give you the objectivity to approach this topic that might be a bit tender to you. Maybe keeping a piece of furniture or a dish set that's been in the family doesn't match what you want for your life right now. Maybe it's not your family heirloom and your partners. These are tough topics to tackle, but today is a good time to bring up the conversation and work through it together.

Cancer

Sometimes you just need to let it all out so you can finally get over the person you are crying over. Today's Mercury trine Jupiter brings attention to friends and your active thought life. You may be living in a sea of regret and feeling alone in the way you feel. You may find it hard to open up because it hurts so badly.

But, healing comes through friendship, and a person who knows you, loves you, and supports you can frame the situation in such a way that you suddenly don't see it in the same light. You might find opening up so healing for you that you'll wonder why you waited so long to do it.

Leo

Expert advice, like what you can receive from a love coach or couple's counselor can be vital to the progress of your relationship. Asking for help is scary, and finding the right person to use is as personal as finding the one you love.

But today a window of opportunity opens for you in the form of Mercury trine Jupiter. You may find someone that is not only easy to talk to, and that you both like, but their cost fits within your budget and their credentials match your relationship's needs. Yay!

Virgo

You can change, even if someone tells you that you cannot. During Mercury retrograde in your sign, you find the ways that you would like to grow as a person.

And today, when Mercury reaches out to Jupiter for support, you get a burst of insight, and it's valuable. You may discover something you didn't recognize before. A prior conversation that stuck in your mind may finally come together. You understand with clarity and it could change your dynamic because you've changed.

Libra

You can't wait any longer for an ex to change their mind. The window of 'will my ex come back' is starting to close and it's time to see that the future may not include the person you hoped you'd be with.

It's startling to move on, but today's Mercury trine Jupiter helps you to see things in a new light. It's not the easiest day, but it's the start of a whole new you and a bright beginning that will lead you to a place called self-love.

Scorpio

You're rethinking things, Scorpio. When you decided to take a friendship to the next level you didn't imagine how much it would change your relationship.

Some of the little things you used to appreciate and enjoy with your love as 'just a friend' are no longer there because other emotions have seeped in — jealousy and wanting to control the situation. Today, you may not be willing to call the whole thing off, but the thought may cross your mind during the Mercury trine Jupiter transit. Hmm.

Sagittarius

You need a bit more time than a weekend could provide, so maybe it's time to ask for a day off. A mental health day is what you need, and today's Mercury trine Jupiter encourages you to take one.

When you have too many things going on in both your personal and professional life, it's so hard on your heart. Today, you may want to take a step back and evaluate the whole picture but that may mean calling time out at work so you can have some extra me-time alone.

Capricorn

What do you think love is, Capricorn? You've experienced so many types of love, and yet here you are wondering whether or not you'll find the one you are looking for. Today's Mercury in harmony with Jupiter pulls the strings of your heart in such a way that you long for a relationship that is both committed and long-term.

It's been a while since you've considered a permanent relationship but look at you believing in love ... the kind that may be less romantic, but much more stable and everlasting.

Aquarius

Some secrets, like the love you feel for someone, are kept to yourself. You're enjoying the deliciousness of a mental crush, and you don't necessarily want to spoil it by trying to turn it into something real.

You'd rather wait for this person to make the first move, but even if they do not, you're satisfied knowing that you like someone and enjoy how they make your heart feel whenever they come around.

Pisces

Marriage is such a big step, and when you first decided to commit to your partner, you really imagined things would last. Yet, you're in this strange place where you've fallen out of love,

You aren't sure if this means you need to file for a divorce, but definitely something is wrong. Today's Mercury trine Jupiter helps you to sort these feelings, but it's also a time where you'll evaluate your choices including whether or not to keep a vow when you've gone from, "I do" to "I don't know."

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.