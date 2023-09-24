September 25, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are The Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

Everything's coming up Jupiter today as Mercury trine Jupiter and Moon square Jupiter in our skies, September 25, 2023. Today, we will concentrate on how Mercury trine Jupiter does its best to help us with our love lives and romantic pursuits.

What do we know about Jupiter's transits? We know that no matter what, there's a bright side to any equation. There's always hope in our hearts when Jupiter shines down on us. Regarding love and ... Mercury, we can look forward to hopeful and happy communications between people who are together as a couple right now ... or plan to be short.

So, Mercury trine Jupiter, which falls today, September 25, 2023, gives us the power to make things happen. If we have something to say, then by golly, we are going to say it, and we are going to be fearless about it.

If we are open to this transit, as are three zodiac signs in particular, then we can know that whatever we put our minds to today will pan out as something inevitably good. It's all good today, and while we don't want to push our luck, we most certainly DO have luck on our side, thanks to the powerful transit of Mercury trine Jupiter.

One thing we might notice on this day is that we think big. We aren't confined to one way or style of thinking, and the next thing we'll see is that this kind of 'out of the box' thinking is matched by the person we want to be with. It's as if the compatibility tendencies are let loose today.

We not only feel compatible with the people we love, but we feel special about it ... as if we are part of something bigger, something ... meant to be. Whoa. This is one good day for those who are into loving others and being loved. Here's to the three zodiac signs who get to have a beautiful 'Mercury trine Jupiter' experience today, September 25, 2023.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 25, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Mercury trine Jupiter leading the way for you today, Gemini, you'll feel like making up for lost time. You can't help but feel like you've spent enough time sulking or feeling bad about this and other things. On September 25, 2023, you will want to focus on the good in your life and the interest in your love life.

It's time to realize that this is real and needs your attention. Today is the day you snap out of your funk and start to use your natural talents for communication ... and on this day, those skills are all about love and affection. Be the person you know yourself to be when it comes to love; don't hold back any longer. You've got this one life to live, so live it well and in love.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If it's Jupiter, then you're in Sagittarius, and during today's transit, Mercury trine Jupiter, you'll feel both confident and ingenious. This means that you've got some intense ideas going on in that vast mindscape of yours, and when it comes to love and romance, you know where all of this is leading.

You know who you love and who you want in your life, and during Mercury trine Jupiter, you feel like it's 'go time.' You don't see the point in holding back anymore, and even if this person rejects you — which they won't — you feel like you owe it to yourself to be the brave one who makes the first move.

Mercury has you opening up your mouth and saying exactly what's on your mind, and fortunately for the other person, what's on your mind is pure beauty. You feel hopeful and wouldn't be too off base with that feeling. Good for you. Carpe diem!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today, September 25, 2023, has you feeling like your old self again, Capricorn. and what's meant by that is that you've pushed aside your wild imagination for the sake of 'going with the flow' and the 'flow' has ended up giving you a helluva mundane experience.

Today, you feel love in your heart and the need to express yourself creatively, and you have someone in mind who 'needs' to hear you out. You aren't pushy, but you are driven, and honestly, during Mercury trine Jupiter, it feels good to retake the initiative.

This releases power in you and makes you feel good ... and confident. You don't see yourself as returning to your old ways, not after a burst of Mercury trine Jupiter enters your world. Showing someone how much you love them will come easy on September 25, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.