The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes All Week

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for September 18 - 24, 2023. First, here are the messages of the week for everyone. This week's energy is perfect for cuddling and doing things that comfort your soul. It can be eating your mom's best chicken recipe, singing your favorite Disney song, braiding your hair into plaits like back in the day, reading a favorite novel, kissing your favorite person, etc. The more you invite the energy of comfort and happiness into your life at this time, the faster your manifestations will come true.

The fall equinox is on September 23 this year. That also happens to be the day when we shift away from Virgo season to Libra season. So, if you are not feeling the autumnal spirit yet, expect to feel it more and more as the days progress. It's time to stop being ultra-productive every second of every day and just take a moment to breathe in the air around us and experience the changing seasons. The transiting Moon will also be moving through Scorpio to Capricorn this week, focusing on how we interact with the world without getting consumed by our everyday petty lives.

Some of you may benefit from reading more about green witchcraft or the power of herbs at this time in the context of spirituality and wellness. Some of you don't know that you have a green thumb. If you have ever been attracted to growing your food crops or having a beautiful garden at home, now's the time to consider this hobby. Small steps will take you far one day. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for September 18 - 24.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for September 18 - 24:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this week's energy is quite sedate for you. You can pour yourself into whatever endeavor makes sense to you and you will be fine. Some of you may want to spend more time with your friends too or ask them for advice if you are starting a new journey in your life. This week's energy is also perfect for baby-related activities and events, including baby showers.

The beginning of the week will be more productive with the Moon moving through Scorpio. Just be careful of how you interact with the people around you. Take a deep breath if you feel like you are about to lose patience, or take a bathroom break. The end of the week, with Moon conjunct Pluto, may challenge you to reconsider your position in the world and remind you of your cosmic insignificance. It doesn't mean everything you do is wasteful and useless, but you can choose where you want to be of service and how you impact your tiny corner of the universe.

If you feel called to, try incorporating a five-minute breathing ritual into your life for seven days. Do it in the morning right after you wake up. The objective is to keep your mind clear and focus on breathing. You will notice a positive change in you after as little as four days of practice.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are about to enter a financially lucrative phase. Some of you have already entered this harvest period. Now's the time to work hard and focus on drawing the fruits of your labor into your metaphorical warehouse. If you suddenly feel anxious because of past experiences, take time to breathe deeply and ground yourself. The only way to prevent the past from haunting you is to ensure you don't repeat the same mistakes or fall into the same traps.

The beginning of the week will be pretty mundane for you. The end of the week, especially once the Moon moves into Sagittarius, will bring fortunate energy to your doorstep. Let your heart guide you on those days, especially in romance. If you wish to be generous to your loved ones or strangers on the streets, give your heart permission to open wide and give out those metaphorical (or monetary) hugs to the world.

Some of you will benefit from working with the crystal citrine. You can even add more yellow into your life to bring positivity to yourself as you work on what's important to you. Windchimes are also indicated for some of you to bring peace to your life.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your love life is in focus this week. For some of you, the energy will nudge you to not turn a blind eye to what's going on in your life. For others, it will ask you to move forward with the mindset of building something that lasts instead of focusing on the quick burn that fizzles out after a while. North Node in Aries is firmly on your side. Since the North Node of Destiny doesn't hand out prizes without courage and conviction, you will benefit from tuning into that deep pool of Aries spirit inside of you and grabbing life by its metaphorical horns.

If you have been struggling with seeing things clearly in your relationships, journaling your thoughts in the evenings may help you find more clarity. This is especially true if you have a history of getting manipulated by unscrupulous people who take advantage of your sweet nature or relative inexperience.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.