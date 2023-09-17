The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love This Week, During Libra Season

If this week has you feeling lucky in love, thank your lucky stars or astrological transits because we will be getting severe assistance from the love and romance departments during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023. Throw passion in there while we're at it. With so many wild and crazy Pluto transits heading our week this week, we can assume that many of us are ready to take on some real change. If transformation is the game's name, then three zodiac signs will be working on creating a better living environment for themselves and their partners.

This is also the week we enter Autumn, as the Libra Sun and the Autumn Equinox are hitting on the same day. This is that 'breath of fresh air' that so many of us have been waiting for. Our Venus transits are, fortunately, all in good positions, and this will help us to remember why we are doing all this relationship work and even think about transforming for the sake of our loved ones.

With our week opening up with the Moon in Scorpio, we can expect passionate moments, and not all of them will be loving, as we have the Sun and the Moon opposing Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus. This creates tension in the household and gives us something to work with and ON.

While Moon trine Venus meets us later during a Half Moon in Sagittarius, we will see a noticeable 'smoothing' out of tempers and egos. Since entering Libra, we can look forward to balance and stability. This week will bring three zodiac signs: much happiness and luck. Stay tuned!

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love when Libra season starts this week:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week has much in store for you, and the theme might end up being something akin to 'out with the old and in with the new.' You may see the end of heartbreak during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, and hopefully so. You've been through a lot, but this week marks the first week you feel 'free.' Your burdens are lessened by the hope you carry in your heart, and you now see your love life differently.

You are open but aware of the ups and downs of romance. If someone is in your life, you will see that 'respect' is the keyword for how you relate to this person. As you walk into your Sun season of Libra on the same day as the Autumn Equinox begins, you'll feel refreshed and positive again. The Fall has only just begun and is, by far, your favorite season.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If Autumn is involved, you already feel like a million bucks as this is not only the season you were born in, it's a season that has always brought you good fortune in love. You may not be involved with anyone at this point. However, during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, you will decide that you are now ready to meet someone. Pluto's transformative powers work on you this week, and you feel like a new person.

Yes, you are wary and skeptical, but you are not a cynic regarding love. You may take your time trying to find that special someone, but you are also not about to create an ideal so highfalutin that it can't be achieved. You'll notice that during this week, you are especially sensitive to those around you. You have an empathetic streak, which is not usual in your case. However, this newly found empathy allows you to feel more welcoming to others, which is why you can start your journey into finding love with success.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week, September 18 - 24, 2023, has you on a mission to do all the right things for yourself and the person you love. You finally feel the initiative to get on the move with all you've promised and because you don't like reneging on a promise, you mean to stay true to your word. and your word lets your partner know that you are willing to change for them if they are willing to change for you.

It's a week of ultimate and constructive compromise. Nobody loses out this week. Yes, there will be sacrifice to a degree, but you'll find that the Autumn Equinox is more about getting rid of what you no longer need so that you can make way for all the goodness you need. You flow very well during Libra season and you'll finally be happy to restore hope into your heart. It's a nice feeling to believe in the future, and during the week of September 18 - 24, 2023, you start to bring that back again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.