An irresistible woman is confident, happy, and positive with a rich, full life.
If you're hoping to find a great lover who will fill the void in your life, know this: Nothing scares off a love interest faster than thinking you want them to be your everything. That is a terrifying prospect for anyone.
No one wants to be solely responsible for another person's happiness. The pressure is far too much for any person to take on. So, what can you do to portray yourself as a woman who is thriving and fun, with an upbeat outlook on life?
Trite as it may sound, when you find ways to love yourself and your life now, you are taking steps to make yourself practically irresistible. Feeling confident helps you be more socially active and accessible. And that’s how you become more attractive and energetically magnetic.
Here are 17 things you can do for yourself (that also make you irresistible).
1. Build confidence.
Every week, choose one of the physical characteristics you like about yourself and appreciate that trait every day. Look in the mirror and admire your big beautiful eyes, graceful hands, or shapely legs. Pour the love on yourself.
After seven days, choose another attribute and appreciate it for a week, as well. Keep it going to build your self-esteem. Self-appreciation is very sexy.
2. Review your accomplishments.
You have probably achieved many things in your life, but most people tend to focus on what hasn't been done yet.
To feel good about what you have completed, make a list and keep it at home near the bed. Then upon waking or before going to sleep, read over the list and feel really proud for what you’ve accomplished.
3. Learn positive self-talk.
People are frequently far more critical of themselves than anyone else would ever be. To turn this around and feel good about who you are, learn how to speak to yourself more positively.
Start by noticing when you are beating yourself up, then stop. Next, think of something nice to say internally.
Let’s say you didn't get something done from your list today. Don’t be too mad at yourself. Instead, be kind by thinking about what you did finish — and remember you can get more done tomorrow.
The nicer you are to yourself, the better others will treat you as well.
4. Get a makeover.
Maybe it’s been a while since you had a new hairstyle or bought new makeup. If so, it’s time!
Try a new cut or color, get some highlights, or choose a new lipstick or eyeliner. Freshening up your style is invigorating and makes you look and feel more youthful.
5. Pamper yourself.
Go ahead and treat yourself to a little luxury. Whether you decide to get a facial or massage at a spa or enjoy a bubble bath at home, take good care of yourself.
If you want to be spoiled in love, start by spoiling yourself.
6. Smile more.
Research has proven that people are happier the more they smile, even if you have to make a conscious effort.
So curl up the corners of those luscious lips and show off your prize winning smile. You can make another person's day (and yours, too!) with a warm smile and just 2-3 seconds of eye contact!
7. Get creative.
When you paint a picture, play music, or knit a scarf, you are accessing the creative part of your brain. Immersing yourself in a creative project can get you into the “flow” or “zone” where you block out the world and focus solely on creative expression.
Many people find crafts or artistic projects highly satisfying and another way to build confidence.
8. Appreciate the people in your life.
Few people get the acknowledgment they deserve, whether they are friends, family members, or colleagues.
When you take time to let people know how much you appreciate them and what they do, you will create a ton of goodwill.
9. Update your wardrobe.
Select a few items for every season to keep your look up-to-date.
I'm not suggesting you become a dedicated follower of fashion. Yet, do make sure the pieces flatter your figure and skin tone. Select at least one or two items that would make great dinner outfits, so you are prepared for a hot date!
10. Learn something new.
When you get involved and learn something new, it makes you more interesting!
Find a subject you’re passionate about and dig in. Then, when you talk about your new discoveries, your conversation will be animated and your personality will sparkle.
11. Exercise and move more.
Moving your body and working out get the blood flowing, which sends more oxygen to all your cells including your brain. Not only is this good for your body, mind, and spirit, you’ll get some feel-good endorphins released into your system, too.
There’s now doubt about it: Exercising absolutely leads to greater confidence and a positive mindset.
12. Be grateful for what is good.
Everyone tends to focus on what they don’t have or what’s not working. But you’ll feel much happier and become more attractive feeling grateful for everything that is going well.
They say an attitude of gratitude is very magnetic!
13. Try a new activity.
Maybe it’s time to try something new. Go bowling, sign up for indoor tennis, or play bridge or poker. You might learn to kayak, buy a new bicycle or join a gym.
There are countless activities to try to matter where you live so pick one, and give it your best shot.
14. Repeat affirmations.
Affirmations are positive statements said in the present tense as if they are happening right now. For example, you might say, “The right person is ready to meet me and I am attracting them now!”
The repetition helps the positive thought get into your subconscious mind, which is the place where manifesting begins.
Repeat your affirmations out loud to yourself several times a day or when you wake up. You can also write them daily in a notebook or journal to help you dreams come true.
15. Start a new project.
Do you have projects you’ve been putting off? There’s nothing like crossing something off your list to feel good about yourself!
Clean out the basement or go through your closet and give away anything you haven’t worn or used in a year. Paint your bedroom or redecorate completely.
Enjoy every step of the process, especially the finished product.
16. Be more friendly.
Make it a practice to say hello to folks you pass on the street as you walk by. Greet co-workers in the elevator. Strike up a conversation while in line at the grocery store.
You can meet a people anywhere when you are friendly. I’ve had clients find love at the dog park, buying new linens, and leaving Walmart. You never know until you try it yourself.
17. Look for the good in others.
When you see a person walking down the street, ask yourself, “Why does their partner love them?”
This practice accomplishes two powerful shifts. First, you’ll start spotting the people all around you and create a greater awareness and a more abundant feeling. Second, you’ll be thinking positively as you wonder what is good about everyojne you pass, rather than internally criticizing them.
Reducing judgment is a surefire way to make yourself more lovable!
Each of these ideas provides an opportunity to expand your world and live a fuller life.
When you are engaged in activities — either alone or with others — you lift your spirits and create opportunities to experience more joyful living. That in turn makes you more magnetic and practically irresistible to quality people who are looking for love with the right woman.
So, what are you waiting for?
Choose a few of the suggestions above and follow through with them to enrich your life and heighten your irresistible presence.
