What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 15, 2023

Ready yourself as the tides turn, as you can feel yourself being carried along toward a place of decisions and catalyst moments requiring decisive action. Light a candle made from cypress essential oil and embrace the grounding power of Carnelian as you begin to trust yourself that the period of wait is over. Now, you can take those steps you've only yet done in your dreams.

Friday, September 15, Mercury, the planet of communication, is direct in the Earth sign of Virgo, ending its three-week retrograde period.

Mercury is a planet that is in retrograde more often than any other planet, so while you might be accustomed to its energies, there is still always a welcome relief once it is direct. Mercury governs meaningful conversations, signing contracts, making plans and making big purchases or agreements. When this planet is retrograde, it can be challenging to move ahead in these ways, yet as its stations direct today, you will feel a return to forward momentum and trusting yourself to make the decisions you are meant to.

Mercury is stationing direct on the heels of the New Moon in Virgo, which occurred on Thursday, September 14, bringing in a decisive moment of new beginnings. New Moons traditionally usher in a feeling of planting new seeds for the future, but as Mercury stations direct today, beginning a brand-new cycle, this will feel amplified.

You are ready to take all you've learned during the retrograde season up to this point and put it into creating an entirely new phase of your life that is ripe with the lessons of your soul. The worthiness that you do deserve all you dream of — and now the universe is finally giving you the green light to make it all happen.

Your rituals for Mercury stationing direct in Virgo can be done at any time of the day. Consider incorporating the symbols and elements of this Earth sign for greater embodiment.

This can be done through the herbal properties and essences of chamomile, lavender, saffron, patchouli, bergamot or cypress, crystals, Carnelian, citrine, and clear quartz. By honoring the Earth element of Virgo in your rituals, you can work more deeply with the energy of Mercury direct, which will help you create the path forward into all you desire.

Here's what each zodiac sign can manifest on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Aries: mental stability

To honor Mercury direct in Virgo as it lights up your well-being sector, focus on your mental stability and the confidence it gives you to make crucial decisions. Begin by lighting a blue candle and cypress incense. Once your space has been created, create a tea using lavender and chamomile. As it steeps, hold your hands over the mug as you send your intention into it, and then enjoy as you focus on feeling calm and at peace within yourself.

Daily affirmation: I am stable and calm as I make the necessary choices for my future.

Taurus: creative problem-solving

Embrace the creativity within yourself as Mercury direct in Virgo calls your attention to this area of your life. To begin, light a yellow candle and write down your affirmation. As you repeat your affirmation, drip the wax over the paper, sprinkle it with salt for protection, and then fold it three times toward you. Place this on your altar with Carnelian on top of it to help you find new ways to create the life you desire.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing new ways to make a life that creatively moves my soul.

Gemini: inner healing

Mercury direct in Virgo activates your sector of family and healing. Allow yourself to sit with your inner child, honoring its place and worthiness. Begin by dressing a violet candle with lavender essential oil and then rolling it in crushed chamomile. As you light, it repeats your affirmation while placing your arms around yourself in an embrace. Return the melted wax to the Earth once the candle has burned out completely.

Daily affirmation: I am tending to my inner needs as I allow myself to heal.

Cancer: forgiveness

Mercury direct in Virgo will highlight themes of communication and the reflection necessary to bring forgiveness to past hurts. Begin by lighting a blue candle, then slice an apple in half. Carve a heart into each side of the apple and sprinkle with salt and saffron for protection and enlightenment. As you repeat your affirmation, bind the apple with a blue ribbon and then bury it beneath an oak tree to honor the energy of Virgo.

Daily affirmation: I forgive all who may have hurt me and myself, as I know I deserve unconditional love and respect.

Leo: self-worth

Focus on honoring your inner self-worth for all you desire in this life as Mercury direct in Virgo activates this area. Begin by lighting a yellow candle and encircling it with salt, lavender and apples. Once your altar is set, focus on the symbols of protection, peace, love, and new beginnings that the materials represent. Visualize a warm yellow light radiating from your body as you repeat your affirmation. Once the candle is burned out, return the materials to the Earth.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of honoring myself and all I desire.

Virgo: peace

To honor the energy Mercury direct brings to your zodiac sign of Virgo, allow yourself to embrace a deep peace and gratitude for the gifts of the present moment. Begin by creating a sacred sachet filled with lavender, chamomile, and clear quartz. As you sew it closed with violet thread, repeat your affirmation and then anoint it with cypress essential oil. You can place this in your pocket or clothing throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am filled with peace and gratitude as I pause and appreciate how far I've come.

Libra: intuition

Mercury direct in Virgo calls you to deeply honor your intuition as you deepen your connection with the universe. Begin by lighting a violet candle and write down your affirmation. Wrap your affirmation around three sprigs of lavender and bind it with violet ribbon. Place this under your pillow while you sleep to call back your intuition and honor the divine gifts you possess.

Daily affirmation: I am an intuitive soul deeply connected to the powers of the universe.

Scorpio: your deepest wish

Mercury direct in Virgo activates your sector of wishes, helping you to honor and embrace this divine part of yourself. To begin, collect an oak leaf symbolizing the zodiac sign of Virgo. Light a white candle, encircling it with salt and lavender as you prepare your space. When you're ready, write your affirmation down on the oak leaf and hold it above the flame while you repeat it. Once the candle has burned out, place the oak leaf on the ground by your front steps with clear quartz on top of it.

Daily affirmation: I deserve to bring my deepest wish to fruition and honor the path my soul is meant to live.

Sagittarius: career opportunities

Allow yourself to embrace new opportunities in your professional sector as you feel guided to create more success in this area of your life. Begin by lighting a green candle and encircling it with soil, salt, basil and saffron. As you light it, repeat your affirmation and allow it to thoroughly burn out before returning the materials to the Earth and sprinkling cinnamon on top of luck.

Daily affirmation: I am focused on creating a stable and successful career by embracing new and exciting opportunities.

Capricorn: a new soul path

Mercury direct in Virgo brings an exciting new soul path filled with abundance and luck. To begin your ritual, write your affirmation down on an oak leaf and then anoint it with lavender essential oil, setting it off to the side. Next, light a lavender candle and encircle it with salt, chrysanthemums, and saffron. After repeating your affirmation ten times, safely burn the oak leaf, letting its cooled ashes return to the Earth. As you close out your ritual, scatter the materials around the base of an oak tree for added power.

Daily affirmation: I am excited for what is to come as I open myself to embark on a new soul path.

Aquarius: acceptance

Embrace a more profound sense of acceptance toward the changes in your life as Mercury direct in Virgo asks you to trust everything is happening as it's meant to. Begin by creating an offering using chamomile, lavender, clear quartz, and a small cone of cypress incense. As you light it, repeat your affirmation and deeply inhale, allowing it to burn out before scattering the cooled ashes in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I accept the waves of transformation rippling through my life as I trust them to deliver me precisely where I am meant to be.

Pisces: romantic clarity

Embrace the romantic clarity Mercury directly brings to your life by honoring the truth and the ability to act as you follow your heart. Begin by lighting a red candle and slicing an apple into small sections. Place the apple slices, lavender, and citrine into your water bottle for the day as you repeat your affirmation. After you've finished it, return the natural materials to the Earth near your front steps.

Daily affirmation: I am opening my eyes and embracing clarity in my romantic relationship as I allow all my experiences to improve me.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.