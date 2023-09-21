The 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Who Are Likely To Have Rough Horoscopes On September 22, 2023

It's all good until we know we must excuse ourselves because we are too sensitive to deal with whatever is happening around us. Today brings us an interesting set of circumstances. It's September 22, 2023, and for three zodiac signs, the idea of dealing with Moon square Neptune, today's main transit, ignites hyper-sensitive feelings in us.

Nothing is wrong with today. We just don't feel we can deal with the high emotional content we may encounter. Not everyone is a counselor. Some of us need to pull back. We may want to help others, but that doesn't necessarily mean we are cut out for the job.

Three zodiac signs must retreat during Moon square Neptune on September 22, 2023. We feel things too profoundly, and while that may be a point that someone else might show off, we who are too empathetic know that we can't handle it. This is neither a joke nor a way of getting out of responsibilities.

The truth is that there are people in this world who are hyper-sensitive, and whether we think they are a joke or attention-seekers, their truth has nothing to do with what we think. So, hyper-sensitive people must take a step back during Moon square Neptune.

This is why, today, it becomes difficult for some. That we are this sensitive is something that others do not readily accept. So, not only are we ostracized for our sensitivity, but we get the added kick in the pants for simply being this way. We are misunderstood and know it, which is one of the reasons we want to flee. Today is rough for three zodiac signs due to Moon square Neptune's presence in the cosmic sky.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 22, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When times get hard for you, you often realize that you're all alone in your feelings, and experience has shown you that your best bet is to retreat to a place that you find comforting. The world is brutal today, and you can't help but feel that if you participate in all 'the normal stuff,' you'll be sucked into some negativity.

You feel this way due to today's transit of Moon square Neptune on September 22, 2023. You know what's best for you. Even though there will be people in your life who constantly suggest that you deal with your stress 'their' way, you'll know from your own life's experience that the only way to cope is to do it your way. That means you'll be taking yourself out of the game, if only for today. You don't need the stress and will refuse anymore. It's OK, Scorpio. It's OK.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

For someone who works as hard as you do, Capricorn, only you know just how dark things can get when the stress is on. Today has you feeling like you are up to the eyeballs in tension. You know you'll be OK if you have time alone. The last thing you need today is the loving advice of your romantic partner. And while that doesn't sound too hopeful, you already know what they will tell you, and it's the antithesis of what your experience tells you.

During Moon square Neptune on September 22, 2023, you will feel that your only self-healing option is to set up some time alone to breathe deeply. You know how to heal yourself, and even though taking time off doesn't make others feel too confident, you know what you need to do. Follow your heart, it's OK.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What bugs you today is that nobody seems to understand that when you must de-stress, you must do it your way. You can't just follow their instructions, and when you decide to pull away, you get these resentful glares from those who don't understand you. That is not what you needed!

You knew they wouldn't understand you, and during Moon square Neptune on September 22, 2023, you'll opt for the situation that provides you with the least stress. It is the scenario where you are at home, in bed, watching something innocuous on the TV. You need to lose yourself in something inane and meaningless today. That's how you blow away the stress. Find that place of peace and go there, Pisces. It's OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.